Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Globe Life Inc. (GL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 8:04 PM ETGlobe Life Inc. (GL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.87K Followers

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Mota - Senior Director, Customer Relations

Frank Svoboda - Chief Executive Officer

Matt Darden - Chief Executive Officer

Tom Kalmbach - Chief Financial Officer

Mike Majors - Chief Strategy Officer

Conference Call Participants

Wes Carmichael - Wells Fargo

Jimmy Bhullar - JPMorgan

John Barnidge - Piper Sandler

Erik Bass - Autonomous Research

Maxwell Fritscher - Truist Securities.

Tom Gallagher - Evercore

Suneet Kamath - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Globe Life Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded. For the duration of the call, your lines will be in listen-only. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand you over to Stephen Mota, Senior Director Investor Relations.

Stephen Mota

Thank you. Good morning everyone.

Joining the call today are Frank Svoboda and Matt Darden, our Chief Executive Officers; Tom Kalmbach, our Chief Financial Officer; Mike Majors, our Chief Strategy Officer; and Brian Mitchell, our General Counsel.

Some of our comments or answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements that are provided for general guidance purposes only. Accordingly, please refer to our earnings release 2022 10-K and any subsequent Forms 10-Q on file with the SEC. Some of our comments may also contain non-GAAP measures. Please see our earnings release and website for discussion of these terms and reconciliations to GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to Frank.

Frank Svoboda

Thank you Stephen, and good morning everyone. In the second quarter, net income was $215 million, or $2.24 per share, compared to $224 million, or $2.26 per share a year ago. Net operating income for the quarter was $251 million, or $2.61 per share, an increase of 3% from a year ago.

On a

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.