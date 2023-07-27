Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 8:27 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Jud Henry - SVP & Head-IR

Mike Sievert - President & CEO

Peter Osvaldik - CFO

Michael Katz - Chief Marketing Officer

Callie Field - President, T-Mobile Business Group

Ulf Ewaldsson - President, Technology

Jon Freier - President, Consumer Group

Conference Call Participants

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson

Jonathan Chaplin - New Street Research

John Hodulik - UBS

Phil Cusick - J.P. Morgan

Simon Flannery - Morgan Stanley

Timothy Horan - Oppenheimer

Michael Rollins - Citigroup

Richard Prentiss - Raymond James

Operator

[Starts Abruptly] [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Jud Henry, Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations for T-Mobile US. Please go ahead, sir.

Jud Henry

Welcome to T-Mobile's second quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Mike Sievert, our President and CEO; Peter Osvaldik, our CFO; as well as other members of the senior leadership team.

During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. We provide a comprehensive list of risk factors in our SEC filings, which I encourage you to review.

Our earnings release, investor back book and other documents related to our results, as well as reconciliations between GAAP and the non-GAAP results discussed on this call can be found in the Quarterly Results section of the Investor Relations website.

With that, let me turn it over to Mike.

Mike Sievert

Okay. Thanks, Jud. Hi, everybody. Welcome to the call. As you can see, we're here with several members of our senior management team. We're coming to you live from Bellevue, Washington and we're ready to take your questions.

