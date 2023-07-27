Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TUR: Erdogan Pivot To Unwind The Inflation Trade

Jul. 27, 2023 9:29 PM ETiShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)
Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
729 Followers

Summary

  • The Turkish central bank has unexpectedly raised interest rates to combat growing inflation, a move dubbed the "Erdogan Pivot", following President Erdogan's re-election.
  • The pivot is believed to be a political move to avoid hyperinflation and strengthen the Lira, as the treasury is running out of foreign exchange reserves.
  • The Turkish government must continue to raise rates due to its anti-dollarization policies, which compensate bank depositors for negative returns against the US dollar.

Turkey with flag in rising sun

Harvepino/iStock via Getty Images

Almost three months back I had written an article on the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR). This was prior to the presidential election. Now that the election has happened and we have seen

This article was written by

Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
729 Followers
I focus on thematic investing, crisis investing, systematic options trading through both premium selling and long-vol positions, and discretionary global macro. I have experience with private M&A along with many years of publicly-traded equities and equity-based derivatives trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.