Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) is a Dallas, Texas-based international technical professional services firm, with operations across engineering, construction, scientific, and specialty consultancy.

The company principally focuses on three segments as 'key accelerators'; climate response, consulting and advisory, and data solutions. To maximize the capture of the growth of the latter industries, Jacobs aims to spinoff its slower-growing, but steadier 'Critical Missions Solutions' segment. However, since the spinoff is set for the second half of FY24, this will not be the primary focus of the article.

Jacobs Investor Presentation May / June 2023

Through its activities primarily across North America and Europe, Jacobs has recorded Q2'23 revenues of $4.07bn- a 6.52% YoY increase- alongside a net income of $216.51mn- a 143.78% increase- and a free cash flow of $96.84mn- a 1.18% increase driven by increased investing and operating cash flows.

Introduction

Undergirding Jacobs' long-run success has been its fourfold strategy of promoting an inclusionary culture, which breeds innovation and supports the retention of high-quality talent, maintaining diverse exposure through a variety of segments, focusing on key accelerators in line with larger economic themes, and working towards disciplined capital deployment which emphasizes cash flow generation and value creation for shareholders.

Jacobs Investor Presentation May / June 2023

Jacobs' distinctive revenue base and its ability to scale with macro tailwinds, alongside a potential accretive spinoff strategy and a general undervaluation leads me to rate the company a 'buy'.

Valuation & Financial

General Overview

In the TTM period, Jacobs's stock- down 3.20%- has experienced poorer price action to both TradingView's Construction Index- up 45.73%- and the broad market, as represented by the S&P500 (SPY)- up 14.82%.

Jacobs (Dark Blue) vs Industry & Market (TradingView)

While the construction and infrastructure industry- the primary industry that Jacobs advises- has seen material positive stock price movement, likely due to increased private and public infrastructure investment, Jacobs has not benefitted from this, likely a result of historic expectations and overpricing of the stock's future growth.

However, I believe the market has unfairly punished Jacobs, with the company's operational strength and inherent value being potential drivers for price reversion.

Comparable Companies

Jacobs works at the intersection of infrastructure and pure play consultancy, with competition fragmented between highly specialized niche and regional aspects. As such, the firm is most comparable to similarly sized construction and adjacent industry consultancies. This includes peer Dallas, Texas-based infrastructure consultant AECOM (ACM), McLean, Virginia-based Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH), which specializes as a military and intelligence consultant, and defence and biomedical researcher and consultant, Leidos (LDOS).

barchart.com

As demonstrated above, Jacobs has experienced the second-poorest YoY price action, which has directly led to superior quarterly growth, somewhat making up for poorer long-run movement. Despite better near-term performance, I believe Jacobs' strong multiples-based value works alongside its growth capabilities and stable fiscal situation to promote stock price incline.

For instance, Jacobs maintains the second-lowest trailing and forward P/E ratios, along with the second-lowest P/CF. These cash flow and earnings-based value work hand in hand with Jacobs' strong balance sheet, with the lowest debt/equity among the peer group, the lowest P/B, and the highest book value per share.

Moreover, with its outsized investment capabilities, Jacobs successively drives revenue and earnings growth, with the second-best numbers in each of the latter categories. And while Jacobs doesn't maintain the highest dividend, the firm has seen the joint-best dividend growth over the trailing 5Y period.

Valuation

According to my discounted cash flow analysis, at its base case, the net present value of Jacobs is $143.72, meaning, at its current price of $126.16, the stock is undervalued by ~12%.

My model, calculated over 5 years without perpetual growth built-in, assumes a discount rate of 8%, reflecting low debt levels and a stable stock price, leading to a lower equity risk premium. To remain conservative, even though the company's trailing 5Y average revenue growth rate is 8.40%, I estimated a revenue growth rate of 5%, accounting for potential slowed infrastructure investment or increased competition in the field.

Alpha Spread

Alpha Spread's multiples-based relative valuation largely supports my thesis on undervaluation, calculating a relative value of $180.81, an undervaluation of 30%.

Thus, taking an average of my net present value and Alpha Spread's relative valuation, the fair value of Jacobs should be $162.27, with the company undervalued by ~21%.

Concurrent Macro Events Support Broad-Based Growth, With Jacobs Positioned for Inelastic Demand Tailwinds

Owing to its twofold capabilities in across government services and private, higher growth, solutions provisions, Jacobs has focused on the idea of spinning off its less profitable Critical Missions Solutions segment, which I believe will have accretive effects for investors. Although this article does not focus on this spinoff, I believe it is important to highlight Jacobs' versatile disposition, with high margin, high growth, and more stable businesses mixed in.

Jacobs Investor Presentation May / June 2023

Further reinforcing the idea of revenue diversification is Jacobs' well-diversified revenue base; the firm maintains a significant presence across both high growth areas, such as advanced manufacturing, energy and environmental, and cities and places, as well as across more inelastic demand segments, such as health and life sciences, transportation, and water.

Jacobs Investor Presentation May / June 2023

The firm's wide presence thus positions the firm to take advantage of macro tailwinds; this dynamic is best exemplified by major infrastructure investment in transportation, water/environment, and energy transition across North America and Europe. The most significant example of the latter has been the US' Inflation Reduction Act, which is dedicating $783bn to segments Jacobs has a presence in. Jacobs' growth is then compounded by increased private investments in advanced manufacturing facilities and expanded investment from asset managers and pension funds in the infrastructure asset class.

Jacobs Investor Presentation May / June 2023

Wall Street Consensus

Analysts echo my highly positive view of Jacobs, projecting an average 1Y price target of $148.21, a 17.62% increase from today.

TradingView

Even at the minimum estimated price target of $128.00, analysts expect positive price action, amounting to an increase of 1.59%.

I believe this reflects analyst opinion on the market's overreaction, with Jacobs' expected steady growth yet to be priced in.

Risks & Challenges

Inflationary Input Pressures & Recessionary Demand Pressures May Reduce Scalability

Although the Inflation Reduction Act, among other tailwinds, has led to rising demand for Jacobs' services downstream, the combined impact of inflationary pressures- slowly subsiding, but nonetheless present- and rising interest rates may reduce the incentive for private investment into infrastructure projects while increasing expenses for infrastructure firms who may otherwise employ Jacobs. As such, sustained increases in inflation or interest rates may lead to reduced demand for Jacobs and reductions in scale growth.

Jacobs Continues to Operate in a Highly Regulated Industry

Jacobs operates across a multitude of verticals, each of which is regulated more so than most industries; the firm faces rising compliance costs across manufacturing, life science/healthcare, energy and the environment, city infrastructure, transportation, and water, all from different levels of government and adjusted regionally. As such, the compliance costs of this level of revenue diversity may be counterintuitive, inhibiting growth and straining margins.

Conclusion

Looking forward, Jacobs' highly diversified revenue base enables it to leverage macro tailwinds and capture maximal revenue and margin growth for investors, leading to inherent growth prospects.