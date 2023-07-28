Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Sentiment Staying Bullish

Bespoke Investment Group
Summary

  • The latest reading on investor sentiment from the AAII survey showed bullish sentiment dropped back below 50% this week.
  • The 6.5-point decline in bulls was only partially picked up by bearish sentiment, which rose from 21.5% (the lowest level in over two years) to 24.1%.
  • Neutral sentiment took home a larger share of the drop to bulls with the reading rising to 31% from 27.1%.

Silver Bull and Bear on Newspaper

The S&P 500 has continued its rally, but sentiment has not exactly reflected that. The latest reading on investor sentiment from the AAII survey showed bullish sentiment dropped back below 50% this week. 44.5% of respondents reported as bullish in the

Bespoke Investment Group
rppearson
Today, 12:35 AM
A good review of market sentiment. Thanks
