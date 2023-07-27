champc

It's been about 14 months since I wrote my latest cautious piece on Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO), and in that time, the shares are up about 25.5% against a gain of 17.9% for the S&P 500. Some of my readers might be saying "Granny Doyle strikes again" as they read that, and I wouldn't blame them. I'll admit that my zeal for protecting capital often costs me price returns. As I was reminded recently, though, the market giveth, and the market taketh awayeth. Just because a stock is up at the moment, doesn't mean it can't crash, so today's "sub-optimally excessive caution" may be tomorrow's "prudence." Anyway, the company announced earnings before market open today, and the market seems to really like what it saw. The shares are up about 5% on the day based on these results, in spite of the fact that the company has tried to temper expectations. I thought I'd review the latest financial release, and compare that to the valuation to see if it makes sense to abandon my caution and buy.

I like to put a "thesis statement" near the beginning of each of my articles as a service to my readers who may want to know what I'm thinking, but may not want to deal with the tedium of my writing. In the thesis statement, I give you the gist so you can choose to then leave or continue reading. You're welcome. I think Tractor Supply's results were "OK", but I'm nervous about future growth given what the company itself is telling us. Additionally, I don't like the massive deterioration in the capital structure over the past year. The company has achieved very healthy growth over the past few years, but it's certainly paid for it. Additionally, the margins aren't extraordinarily great here in my view. In spite of this, the shares are not cheaply priced. This is a bad combination in my view. At a different time, I may have plugged my virtual nose and bought, but at the moment there very much is an alternative to stock ownership. An investor can earn a guaranteed 4% on a 10 year Treasury Note, which is much higher than the dividend from this stock, and they can earn it risk free. Put another way, the risk premium on Tractor Supply is negative at the moment. Additionally, if interest rates fall from current levels, the investor will not only receive the 4% yield, but also a healthy capital gain on their risk free asset. Given that we're seeking the highest risk-adjusted returns possible, it makes no sense for us to buy this stock at current prices in my opinion.

Financial Snapshot

In some sense, the latest financial results have been reasonably good in my view. Relative to the same period a year ago, revenue, gross profit, and net income are up by 8%, 9.9%, and 3.5% respectively. This growth wasn't extraordinary by any stretch of the imagination, but it wasn't terrible. When we compare the most recent period to the pre-Covid era, things look even better, with the top and bottom lines up 79%, and 104% (!) respectively. Sales for the last two quarters were only slightly lower than they were for the entirety of 2018. With store count up 22% from then to now, this is a fundamentally different business. The questions I have relate to the cost of this growth, and to the potential future.

The cost of this growth is fairly obvious given the huge growth in long term debt. While the income statement shows results that could be described as "Ok, not great", the capital structure has deteriorated, with long term debt up $74 million, or 75% from the year ago period. That obviously increases risk, and investors should be compensated for taking on that risk with a lower stock price. The increase in debt is more disconcerting in light of the slow growth from last year to this and the fact that the company itself is trying to tamp down expectations. In fairness, interest expense was "only" about $25 million for the first half of the year, and that was only about 11% of the money spent on dividends during the same time period. That written, it's worth pointing out that interest expenses jumped 76% from last year to this. The trend is not a good one in my view.

Given the above, I'd be happy to buy the stock, but it must be at a very attractive valuation.

Tractor Supply Financials (Tractor Supply investor relations)

The Stock

I like to consider "the stock" to be a distinct thing from "the business", because the two are actually very different things. The business is a rural lifestyle retailer, while the stock is a piece of virtual paper that gets traded around, and it moves up and down based on the ever changing moods of an often capricious market for stocks. If you're still of the view that "we don't buy stocks, we buy businesses", consider two theoretical investors, the first of whom bought Tractor Supply stock April 24 of this year, the second of whom bought on June 1st. As of this morning, the former is down about 10%, and the latter is up about 9%. Not enough happened over these 37 days at the business to account for a 19% variance in returns. There are two very obvious observations to be made after thinking about this return variance. First, we very much do buy stocks, and the price at which we acquire them massively influences whether our investment is "good" or "bad." Second, the person who bought shares cheaper in this case, as in all cases, did better. This is why I strive to buy shares as cheaply as possible. I'd also note that shares should trade most cheaply when future expectations are relatively muted.

I measure the cheapness of a stock in a few ways ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at ratios of price to some measure of economic value, and I like to see a stock trading at a discount to both the overall market and its own history. When I last reviewed Tractor Supply, shares were trading hands at a PE of about 20.8 and the market was paying a price to free cash flow ratio of about 55 times, which I considered to be excessive.

The shares are now about 15% more expensive on a PE basis, and about 10% cheaper on a price to free cash basis, though it's still egregiously expensive in my view at 50 times. Additionally, the shares are yielding about 220 basis points below the 10 year risk free Treasury Note at the moment.

I previously suggested stock investing is about buying when expectations about the future are as muted as possible. When the crowd's expectations are too pessimistic, I buy. When the crowd becomes too optimistic, I want to sell. I do like to quantify things whenever I can, and to do that I turn to the works of Stephen Penman and/or Mauboussin and Rappaport. The former wrote a great book called "Accounting for Value" and the latter pair recently updated their classic "Expectations Investing." The idea expressed in both of these works is that the stock price itself is a great source of information, and the former in particular helps investors with some of the arithmetic necessary to work out what the market is currently "thinking" about the future of a given business. This involves a bit of high school algebra, where the "g" (growth) variable is isolated in a standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Tractor Supply today suggests the market is assuming that earnings will grow at a rate of about 6% in perpetuity. This is excessive, especially in light of what the company itself is telegraphing. Given all of the above, I'll continue to avoid.

I'm of the view that investing is about choosing the investment that offers the best risk adjusted return potential among all available to us. In my experience, the market giveth and the market taketh awayeth, so we shouldn't expect today's gains will be sustained. Additionally, government bonds are now an alternative in the way that they weren't previously. An investor who buys a 10 year Treasury Note, and receives a minimum of 4% over the next decade isn't doing too badly in my view, especially given the relative risk of this return. Additionally, if rates fall from current levels, the investor will receive that 4% and a very healthy capital gain. Given the alternatives available to investors at the moment, that makes much more sense to me than buying this stock.