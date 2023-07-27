David Becker

Introduction

Deere (NYSE:DE) hold the undisputable market leadership in the agricultural and farm machinery industry, with 2022 total sales at $55.7 billion, more than twice the sales of its closest competitor CNH Industrial (CNHI). While last year I leaned towards the latter because of particular macro-economic and organic factors, this year I turned bullish on Deere, too. At that time, the stock was trading around $400 and this seemed a price with little margin of safety. Indeed, the stock plummeted all the way down to $350 at the end of May. I did increase my position quite a bit in that period. Since then, it has been quite a ride which many investors have surely enjoyed.

Now, while there are many reasons to be long Deere, I would like to deal in this article with one main point I haven't seen yet fully researched. In fact, as the stock trades once again near ATHs, investors should ask themselves if the stock's valuation is a bit stretched or not.

In this article, I would like to explain why it is very likely we will see a multiple expansion for Deere. To help myself, I will use what I have been learning an another machinery manufacturing behemoth: Caterpillar (CAT).

Summary of previous coverage

There are some macro-trends which are tailwind for the industry: growing world population, land scarcity, and a tight labor market leading to autonomous solution. But allow me also to point out a few of the main points that make up my bull-case on the industry and, more in detail, on Deere.

Now that supply chain bottlenecks are easing, Deere is effectively delivering model year '23 machines which will generate sales revenue to be compared with model '21 models delivered only in 2022. This means there is a two year price difference which will have a meaningful impact on the reported results. As Deere reported during its Q2 2023 earnings call net sales were, in fact, up 53% YoY. As inflation now continues to subside, we should expect price realization to normalize over the next two quarters Deere has been able to use its brand recognition to significantly hike prices and offset higher costs due to inflationary pressure. In the first half of 2022 Deere had not been able to do so and it saw its margins shrink to the single digits, whereas the company has gotten investors used to agriculture margins above 20%. During the last earnings call, Deere reported that its order books already extended into FY 2024, meaning that 2023 is fully covered (Deere starts its FY in the last quarter of the previous year). The 2022 Global Agriculture Productivity Report says that "the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is predicting 1.4% annual growth in food demand during 2022-2031, mostly due to population growth. Total agricultural output growth averaged 1.93 percent during 2011- 2020. According to OECD's population growth projections, world per capita GDP growth will exceed population growth, meaning that net per capita income should increase worldwide. This trend is predicted to be especially pronounced in India, China, and Southeast Asia. In contrast, population growth in Sub-Saharan Africa will be more than twice that of GDP. Thus, increasing TFP (total farm productivity) growth will be especially critical in this region to meet food demand and maintain an affordable food supply while protecting the natural capital on which agricultural production relies". Therefore, Deere's technological innovation in precision and autonomous farming will see many farmers seeking and requiring it on their new equipment. Even though agricultural equipment sees a cyclical replacement process, there are some aspects which make the current cycle different from the previous ones. In particular, I see two reasons: As Deere's management said during the Q1 earnings call: "production levels in 2023 are still 20%, 25% below prior replacement cycles." As a result, the average tractor age during 2023 should remain elevated, creating further pent-up demand for new equipment. As a consequence, the replacement cycle will take longer than usual.

Deere is investing heavily on digital, automation, autonomy, and alternative propulsion technologies. Through these technological developments, the company will increase its products' efficiency while boosting their economic value.

Why Deere's EPS are set to trade at higher multiples

And we are finally at the core idea of this article.

But before we get to it, allow me to point out a few data that have made me think in the past few months.

Caterpillar, though it competes with Deere only in certain segments (mainly construction equipment) is, for many reasons a close peer to Deere to the point they are often considered together by investors.

If we compare the two companies together with CNH Industrial and AGCO (AGCO) we see how Deere is trading at far higher multiples that these last two. However, it trades at a lower fwd PE compared to Caterpillar (13.6 for Deere, 15.9 for Caterpillar).

Why is that, even though Deere has better profitability metrics?

I think part of the answer is found in how the two companies' revenue mix is built.

In particular, Caterpillar has understood earlier than Deere how important it was to create a services business taking advantage of digital-enabled solutions that can actually lead to better asset utilization by the customer and monetization by the manufacturer.

Therefore, Caterpillar has poured a lot of efforts into this endeavour and it now generates $22 billion of its almost $60 billion of sales from this business line. Quite impressive. In fact, services revenue is recurring and it offsets cyclicality while protecting and increasing the company's margins. It is no secret that machinery manufacturers companies need to find a way to monetize their fleet all throughout their lifecycle. Caterpillar has been able to develop an excellent business that makes up around 36% of its revenue.

Caterpillar Investor Presentation

Not only Caterpillar generated $22 billion of services revenue in 2022, but it is also well on track to reach its long-term goal of $28 billion by 2026 thanks to its critical mass of over 1.4 million connected assets.

On the other side, Deere, reported that at the end of 2022, it had only 500k connected machines with 329 million engaged acres.

As we can see from this slide taken from the investor presentation, Deere wants to reach by 2026 500 million engaged acres and connect 1.5 million machines by 2026. This will lead to the financial goal of growing the enterprise recurring revenue to 10% by 2030.

Deere Investor Presentation

As Deere's management stated during the Q1 earnings calls:

"we're getting started. I think we're off to a good start. But it's really - you need to consider both our goal to get to sort of through-cycle margins of 20%, but then also minimize the volatility around that 20% as part of the goal suite as well"

What does this mean?

I think Caterpillar's EPS trade at a premium compared to Deere because for more than a third they come from recurring revenue. On the other side, Deere seems to be still below 10% of recurring revenue of total sales. It is rather low if we consider other players in similar industries. Clearly, Deere offers less stability than Caterpillar, though the industry Deere mainly operates in may seem a little less cyclical than Caterpillar's.

So, let's see what the implication of the financial outcome Deere targets could be.

Caterpillar trades at a fwd PE of 15.9. Let's imagine that this multiple comes from EPS made up for around 40% from recurring revenue (this kind of revenue usually has lower fixed costs compared to sales revenue). Consensus estimate sees 2023 EPS for Caterpillar at $18. So we can think that $7.2 comes from services revenue. This kind of revenue is more valuable and it can be awarded a multiple of 20 (higher than the SP500's average). This gives us $144 per share linked to recurring revenue for Caterpillar.

The remaining $10.8 fwd 2023 EPS can trade at a 12, given the leadership position Caterpillar has and its technological know-how which insulates it from other newcomers. This is a $130 per share. Together we have a 2023 price target for Caterpillar of around $274, slightly above today's price.

Currently Deere trades at $430. But we can assume its recurring revenue is less than 10% of total sales. Let's imagine it is around 3%.

Deere is expected to reach $32 EPS for FY 2023 and it trades at a fwd PE of 13.6. Let's breakdown its EPS into 97% of sales revenue and 3% or recurring revenue and let's use the same multiple we used for Caterpillar. We have around $372.5 from equipment sales and $20 from recurring revenue, giving a total share price of $391.7, below the current share price.

However, if we expect Deere to grow its recurring revenue to 10% of total sales, we would have 346+64 which equals $410. This year Deere will not achieve this mix, but as it grows its total revenue and a greater part of it comes from recurring revenue, we will see a multiple expansion which could actually bring Deere to trade at higher multiples than Caterpillar due to an industry premium.

Currently, Deere's revenue is around $55 billion. By 2030, it could be around $70 billion, $7 billion of which will come from recurring revenue.

Net income margin for Deere is usually a double-digit one. Let's assume in will be around 12%. We will have $8.4 billion of net income from sales revenue. Services revenue usually have a net income margin above 30%. Let's assume 35% and we have an extra $2.45 billion of net income by 2030 for a total net income of $10.85 billion.

The $8.4 billion sales net income gives us, with a fwd multiple of 12, a market cap of $100.8. The net income coming from recurring revenue, with a multiple of 20, adds in another fwd market cap of $49 billion. This is a fwd market cap of $150 billion, about $24 billion above the current market cap. Without counting the effect of buybacks, we are before a situation where it is very likely to see good EPS growth and a growing multiple expansion that will come along as investors see how Deere's efforts to build a stream of recurring revenue will pay out.