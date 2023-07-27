imaginima

I mentioned before that Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was likely to generate limited free cash flow in 2023. It ended up generating only $14 million in free cash flow in 1H 2023, and that was with over $200 million in benefit from working capital changes.

Going forward, Antero's free cash flow should improve though, due to increased capital efficiency (which led it to raise its 2023 production guidance) as well as better natural gas prices. Excluding working capital changes, I project Antero to generate $168 million in free cash flow in 2H 2023 and $679 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip.

Due to its improvements in capital efficiency and increased production guidance, I've bumped up my estimate of Antero's value by $2 per share from $26 to $28 per share at my long-term commodity prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas.

Free Cash Flow In 1H 2023

Antero reported only $14 million in free cash flow in the first half of 2023, largely due to low natural gas prices and limited hedges. It realized only $2.16 per Mcf for its natural gas after hedges in Q2 2023.

Antero's free cash flow benefited from changes in working capital, and without those changes it would have generated negative $188 million in free cash flow during the first half of 2023.

Antero's Free Cash Flow (anteroresources.com)

Guidance Changes

Antero made some positive revisions to its full-year guidance, increasing its natural gas production expectations by 4%, its C3+ NGL production expectations by 5% and its oil production expectations (albeit against a small base) by 16%. Antero's ethane production expectations were reduced by 3%.

Antero attributed its improved production guidance to capital efficiency gains (its capex budget was unchanged) along will strong well performance. The slight decrease in expected ethane volumes was due to the ramp up timing of the Shell ethane cracker.

Antero's Updated Guidance (anteroresources.com)

The strong well performance has also allowed Antero to improve its guidance around cash production expenses by $0.05 per Mcfe. However, Antero now expects to realize a $0.05 per Mcf lower premium to NYMEX for its natural gas in 2023.

2H 2023 Outlook

At current strip prices, Antero is now projected to generate $2.258 billion in revenues after hedges in the second half of 2023. Natural gas and NGL prices are still relatively weak in Q3 2023, but it should see improvement in both those areas in Q4 2023.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Natural Gas 409,562,500 $3.00 $1,229 Ethane 12,995,000 $10.50 $136 C3+ NGLs 21,030,500 $35.50 $747 Oil 2,213,000 $67.00 $148 Distributions To Martica -$60 Antero Midstream Dividends $63 Hedge Value -$5 Total $2,258 Click to enlarge

Antero's capex budget is more heavily weighted to the first half of the year, so it is projected to end up with around $430 million in capital expenditures during the second half of 2023.

Expenses $ Million Cash Production and Marketing Expense $1,542 Cash G&A $75 Cash Interest $43 Capital Expenditures $430 Total Expenditures $2,090 Click to enlarge

Antero is now projected to generate $168 million in free cash flow (before changes in working capital) during the second half of 2023.

This would result in Antero ending up with $1.335 billion in total debt (including $192 million in credit facility debt) at the end of 2023, not including any spending on share repurchases.

Potential 2024 Outlook

Antero believes that it can now maintain its improved 2023 production guidance in 2024 with 10% less capex than 2023.

At current strip (including roughly $3.50 NYMEX gas) for 2024, Antero is projected to generate $4.919 billion in revenues. This assumes it realizes $0.05 above NYMEX for its natural gas, similar to 2023.

Type Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf $ Million Natural Gas 808,475,000 $3.55 $2,870 Ethane 25,550,000 $10.50 $268 C3+ NGLs 41,062,500 $37.00 $1,519 Oil 4,015,000 $64.00 $257 Distributions To Martica -$120 Antero Midstream Dividends $125 Total $4,919 Click to enlarge

I've assumed that Antero's capex budget for 2024 is $950 million, down from $1.05 billion in 2023. This leads to a projection that Antero will generate $679 million in free cash flow (before working capital changes) in 2024 at current strip.

Expenses $ Million Cash Production and Marketing Expense $3,055 Cash G&A $155 Cash Interest $80 Capital Expenditures $950 Total Expenditures $4,240 Click to enlarge

Estimated Valuation

Antero's improved capital efficiency and increased production expectations boosts its estimated value to around $28 per share at my long-term commodity prices of $75 WTI oil and $3.75 NYMEX gas. This also assumes a realized natural gas price of $0.05 above NYMEX and C3+ NGL prices in the high-$30s per barrel.

That is a commodity pricing scenario where Antero should be able to generate close to $1 billion per year in free cash flow while at least maintaining production levels.

Conclusion

Antero only generated $14 million in free cash flow during the first half of 2023, and that was with over $200 million in benefit from working capital changes.

Going forward though, reduced capex (which was frontloaded into 1H 2023) and improved natural gas prices (based on strip) should help Antero generate more free cash flow. I estimate that Antero can generate $168 million in free cash flow in 2H 2023 and $679 million in free cash flow in 2024 at current strip, before any changes in working capital.

Antero ideally wants at least $3.75 NYMEX gas prices though, as it could generate close to $1 billion in free cash flow in that situation. I am using $3.75 as a longer-term natural gas price, and estimate Antero's value at $28 per share in that scenario.