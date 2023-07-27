Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Antero Resources Reports Improved Capital Efficiency And Increased Production Guidance

Jul. 27, 2023
Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Antero generated only $14 million in free cash flow in 1H 2023, despite over $200 million in benefit from changes in working capital.
  • It highlighted improved capital efficiency, though, allowing it to increase production expectations without changing its 2023 capex budget.
  • It also believes it can hold production at these improved levels with a 10% lower capex budget in 2024.
  • This leads to a projection of $168 million in free cash flow in 2H 2023 and $679 million in FCF in 2024 at current strip.
  • I now estimate Antero's value at $28 per share with long-term $3.75 NYMEX gas.
Gas Pipeline In Front Of The Oil Pump

imaginima

I mentioned before that Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was likely to generate limited free cash flow in 2023. It ended up generating only $14 million in free cash flow in 1H 2023, and that was with over $200 million in benefit

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
10.51K Followers
Unique insight into distressed opportunities to target outsized returns.
Elephant Analytics has 15 years of analytical experience and unique skills in numerical analysis and practical mathematics. He is currently ranked in the top 2% of analysts by TipRanks.
  
Elephant Analytics has also achieved a top 50 score on the Bloomberg Aptitude Test measuring financial aptitude (out of nearly 200,000 test takers). He has also achieved a score (153) in the 99.98th percentile on the WAIS-III IQ test and has led multiple teams that have won awards during business and strategy competitions involving numerical analysis. In one such competition, he captained his team to become North American champions, finishing ahead of top Ivy League MBA teams, and represented North America in the Paris finals.

Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 30 million in combined installs.


Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

westelk profile picture
westelk
Yesterday, 10:57 PM
Comments (1.13K)
Too many optimistic assumptions! What if this hot summer is a precursor to a very warm winter? Or if some climate "scientists" are correct in predicting a very cold winter after the hot summer? Being in a NG stock is the ultimate casino play because nobody has any knowledge of the future. AR could go back into the low single digits or 60. Not a stock to buy in the mid 20's unless it is play money.
