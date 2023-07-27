Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ermenegildo Zegna: Strong Revenue Growth, Possible Margin Expansion (Rating Upgrade)

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Ermenegildo Zegna's stock has seen strong growth YTD, but the best is likely yet to come.
  • The company's acquisition of Tom Ford International and strong demand from China led to exceptional revenue growth in the first half of 2023. Margin expansion is possible as well.
  • Competitive P/S valuations and a softening in its forward P/E in the context of improved prospects for ZGN make a Buy case for it stronger now.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Green Growth Giants. Learn More »
Luxury shopping Ermenegildo Zegna

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Italian luxury menswear fashion company Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) has risen by 31% since I last wrote about it in January this year. The rise started in earnest in June, following its touching the lowest level of USD 11.1 for

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
625 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ZGN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.