Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 9:54 PM ETSweetgreen, Inc. (SG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.87K Followers

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Rebecca Nounou - Head, IR

Jonathan Neman - Co-Founder & CEO

Mitch Reback - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Katherine Griffin - Bank of America

John Ivankoe - JPMorgan

Chris Carril - RBC Capital Markets

Karen Holthouse - Citi

Andrew Charles - TD Cowen

Brian Mullan - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Sweetgreen Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Rebecca Nounou, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rebecca Nounou

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Here with me today are Jonathan Neman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Mitch Reback, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, we have a couple of reminders. Our earnings release is available on our website at investor.sweetgreen.com.

During this call, we will be making comments of a forward-looking nature. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various risks and uncertainties. For more information about some of these risks, please review the company's SEC filings, including the section titled "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K filing and subsequently filed quarterly report on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on information as of today, and we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise our forward-looking statements.

Additionally, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are in addition to and not a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of these items to the nearest U.S. GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.