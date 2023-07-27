Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Navigating Uncertain Markets With WisdomTree Managed Futures Fund

Jul. 27, 2023 10:20 PM ETWTMF
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.03K Followers

Summary

  • The WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund has been the best-performing managed futures ETF year-to-date, delivering 10.5% returns as of June 30, 2023.
  • his is in contrast to the weak and negative performance of the majority of the funds in the category.
  • WTMF consists of five independent, trend-following models on rates, currencies, crypto, equities and commodities.

Investment management. Portfolio diversification.

Olivier Le Moal

By Ayush Babel and Alejandro Saltiel

The WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund (WTMF) has been the best-performing managed futures ETF year-to-date, delivering 10.5% returns as of June 30, 2023.

This is in contrast to the weak

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.03K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.