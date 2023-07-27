Q2 2023 GDP Beats Expectations, But Recession Still Looms

PM Images

2023Q2 GDP By Major Category from BEA Data (The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy)

NEW YORK (July 27) - Second quarter 2023 GDP ("2023Q2") printed at an impressive 2.4% this morning, well exceeding consensus expectations of 1.8%. (The upper range of our own expectations had been slightly below the consensus number.) Growth was led by PCE, or Personal Consumption Expenditures, followed by GDI, or Gross Domestic (Private) Investment. GCE, Government Consumption Expenditures, added another 45 bps to the total. NEX, or Net Exports, cut the number by 12bps.

The surprise in today's data is the nearly 1% contribution of GDI, detailed below, and that it came principally from FIV, or Fixed Investment. FIV was comprised mostly from Non-residential, Structures, and Equipment.

2022Q2 Gross Domestic (Private) Investment (The Stuyvesant Square Consultancy)

The FIV growth seems at odds with the Institute for Supply Management Manufacturing PMI, which showed declines in June. However, the ISM Services PMI showed substantial growth, so likely accounted for much of the Non-residential GDI.

Prognostications

We had anticipated a recession in the second half of 2023. We still do, but commencing in the Fourth Quarter (2023Q4) and with just a 40% likelihood. That won't be declared until at least the Second Quarter of 2024. We expect that inflation will bounce at around 3%, +/- 50 bps, through 2024. The real cause of inflation is the Fed's bloated balance sheet and excess liquidity, and we don't see the Fed doing much more QT than it has already committed to, at least not through 2024. We're looking at a bout of stagflation. We think 2023Q2 benefitted from the additional liquidity added to the economy as a consequence of the SVB et. al. bank failures in March that has only now been drawn down, as illustrated below:

Federal Reserve Balance Sheet Trends (Federal Reserve)

We'll be able to tell more when the Fed issues it's so-called "dot plot" projections for its September meeting. The current quarter, 2023Q3, seems on track to print around 1%.

Other Concerns

Household debt levels continue to concern us, particularly given the uncertainty of the student debt situation. When those payments (presumably) resume, we expect credit card and mortgage delinquencies to accelerate. While the Supreme Court has weighed-in and held President Biden's promised debt forgiveness to be unconstitutional, the president seems determined to try for another "bite at the apple" in an initiative announced two weeks ago. But consumer spending will almost certainly decline in any event; consumer debt is simply too high, as illustrated here:

Consumer Debt Service as a Percentage of Disposable Personal Income (FRED Charts)

The Black Sea Grain Deal has collapsed, so that global agricultural commodity prices will likely accelerate. Prior to Russia's invasion and the war commencing, Ukraine was the world's fourth largest corn exporting country and the fifth largest wheat exporting country. China's economy continues to fail, leaving US trade (and US profits from Chinese operations) in peril. The economic situation could possibly trigger further belligerence toward Taiwan by China's CCP in a "wag the dog" scenario to quell a disquieted public. The BRICS Summit among Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa next month will likely result in the member nations agreeing to do more trade in their own currencies or, possibly, in the bew e-CNY, China Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC).

Investment Thesis

Not much has changed, in our view, since our 2023Q1 GDP report, except that the recession won't happen until the Fourth Quarter, and we give that a less than 50-50 chance. But a recession is seemingly coming and is unavoidable, given the now deeply inverted yield curve. Consequently, our view is much the same as it was in April:"Older and retired investors might wish to keep their savings "safe" with maybe 70% of their portfolio in two-year Treasuries (US2Y), to be held to maturity, with the balance in Gold and the Blue Chip equities and bonds of consumer brands, including those in developing markets. Younger investors should stick to the S&P index (SP500), in equities, but up their investments in two-year Treasuries to as much as 50% with a view to holding them to maturity. Once the post-recession economy settles out after the two years, investors can decide whether to roll over the Treasuries or step back into the equities markets with their cash."

Note: Our commentaries most often tend to be event-driven. They are mostly written from a public policy, economic, or political/geopolitical perspective. Some are written from a management consulting perspective for companies that we believe to be under-performing and include strategies that we would recommend were the companies our clients. Others discuss new management strategies we believe will fail. This approach lends special value to contrarian investors to uncover potential opportunities in companies that are otherwise in a downturn. (Opinions here with respect to whether to buy, sell, or hold such companies, however, assume the company will not change its current practices).