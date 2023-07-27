Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 10:39 PM ETHub Group, Inc. (HUBG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.88K Followers

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Phil Yeager - President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Alexander - Chief Operating Officer

Geoff DeMartino - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna Financial Group

Justin Long - Stephens

Bruce Chan - Stifel

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Thomas Wadewitz - UBS

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Hub Group Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Phil Yeager, Hub's President and CEO; Brian Alexander, Hub's Chief Operating Officer; and Geoff DeMartino, Hub's CFO, are joining me on the call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation [Operator instructions].

Any forward-looking statements made during the course of the call or contained in the release represent the Company's best good faith judgment as to what may happen in the future. Statements that are forward-looking can be identified by the use of words such as believe, expect, anticipate and project and variations of these words. Please review the cautionary statements in the release.

In addition, you should refer to the disclosures in the Company's Form 10-K and other SEC filings regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to your host, Phil Yeager. You may now begin.

Phil Yeager

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining Hub Group's second quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Brian Alexander, Hub Group's chief operating officer, and Geoff DeMartino, our chief financial officer. I wanted to start by thanking all of our Hub Group team members across North America for their resiliency during a rapidly evolving freight environment and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.