Schneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 27, 2023 10:50 PM ETSchneider Electric S.E. (SBGSF), SBGSY
Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCPK:SBGSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Amit Bhalla - Head of IR

Peter Herweck - CEO

Hilary Maxson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Philip Buller - Berenberg

Alasdair Leslie - Societe Generale

Jonathan Mounsey - BNP Paribas

Gael de-Bray - Deutsche Bank

James Moore - Redburn London

Guillermo Peigneux - UBS

Andrew Wilson - JPMorgan

Alexander Virgo - Bank of America

Jonathan Day - HSBC

Delphine Brault - ODDO

Lars Brorson - Barclays

Martin Wilkie - Citi

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux

Operator

Welcome to Schneider Electric's 2023 Half Year Results. Thank you for standing by. [Operator Instructions]. I would like to inform all parties that today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I will now hand you over to Amit Bhalla.

Amit Bhalla

Well, thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, from Paris for our half year results for 2023. I'm delighted to be here together with our CEO, Peter Herweck; and our CFO, Hilary Maxson. The presentation will be followed by a set of Q&A. The press release and presentation should already be on our website.

So with that, I'm going to kick start and hand it over to you, Peter.

Peter Herweck

Well, thank you very much, Amit, and good morning to all of you. I'm glad to be here to share our H1 '23 results and also give you a sense of how we see the market and our opportunities therein.

Let me dive straight into the numbers, and I'm very happy to report a very strong Q2 and H1 with record numbers for the group. We've grown 15% organically in the first half with strong double-digit contribution from both our businesses and strong growth

