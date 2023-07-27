Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Columbus McKinnon: Significant Tailwinds And Undervalued Stock

Jul. 27, 2023 11:55 PM ETColumbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)
Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
973 Followers

Summary

  • Columbus McKinnon offers smart mobility products and expects to benefit from global megatrends like automation and digitalization.
  • CMCO has impressive financial expectations for the year 2027 and is launching new solutions like Intelli-Connect.
  • With a solid balance sheet and expertise in M&A, inorganic growth could lead to significant net sales growth for Columbus.

Concept de véhicule autonome. Véhicule sans conducteur.

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) offers smart mobility products, which are expected to benefit from a significant number of global megatrends including automation and digitalization as well as modernization of infrastructure. The company also offered impressive expectations for the

This article was written by

Qingshan Capital Management profile picture
Qingshan Capital Management
973 Followers
I am an M&A investment advisor with 10+ years of experience. I used to work for a big institution. I like M&A deals, value investing, and emerging markets. If you see an error please contact: wangluxem@financier.comQuingshan Capital Management provides articles for informational purposes only. I only give my opinion. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on my articles constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CMCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.