Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.88K Followers

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Huyette - Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Tony Thene - President and Chief Executive Officer

Timothy Lain - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gautam Khanna - TD Cowen

Josh Sullivan - The Benchmark Company

Michael Leshock - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Carpenter Technology Corporation Fourth Quarter 2023 Conference Call. Today all participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note that today's event is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to John Huyette, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

John Huyette

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Carpenter Technology earnings conference call for the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter ended June 30, 2023. This call is also being broadcast over the Internet along with presentation slides.

Please note, for those of you listening by phone, you may experience a time delay in slide movement. Speakers on the call today are Tony Thene, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Lain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Statements made by management during this earnings presentation that are forward-looking statements are based on current expectations.

Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found in Carpenter Technology's most recent SEC filings, including the company's report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2022, and Forms 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2022, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2023 and the exhibits attached to those filings.

Please note that in the following discussion, unless otherwise noted, when management discusses the sales or revenue, that reference excludes surcharge. I'm

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.