Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

K2 Hedge Fund Strategy Outlook: Q3 2023

Jul. 28, 2023 12:00 AM ETKBWP, IAK, KIE, VT, IOO, TOK, SDG, ACWI, ACWV, URTH, SPGM, QWLD, NZAC, CRBN, GLOF, KLDW, ASET, ESGG, DWLD, VWID, MOTG, MOTO, KOKU, JSTC, FORH, DIVS, GENY, GXTG, BYOB, BUYZ, EDUT, MRAD, INFL, TMAT, DGT, DEW, WDIV, GCOW, WLDR, HERD, WKLY, SDIV, ROBO, BFIT, BLES, IVES, UDIV, USPX, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, STLV, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, SMH, XLK, IGN, IGM, IXN, IYW, VGT, IGV, PSI, PSJ, PXQ, FDN, XSD, RSPT, PTF, FXL, XSW, AIQ, BUG, TDV, WFH, XNTK, QTEC, PNQI, PSCT, NXTG, SOXX, GAMR, SKYY, SOCL, TDIV, FTEC, ARKQ, ARKW, HACK, CIBR, ITEQ, XITK, XWEB, PRNT, FINX, SNSR, FTXL, FITE, DTEC, IZRL, BLOK, BLCN, LEGR, ROBT, KOIN, IETC, OGIG, IRBO, LOUP, QTUM, ESPO, ARKF, CLOU, IHAK, WCLD, HERO, FNGS, LRNZ, WUGI, THNQ, TECB, BTEK, ANEW, MOON, ARKX, GINN, WCBR, DAPP, ILDR, IDAT, SOXQ, METV, XPND, XDAT, VCAR, XT, WTAI
Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
4.16K Followers

Summary

  • The current environment looks favorable for equity market neutral, global macro and insurance-linked securities, according to K2 Advisors.
  • Single stock correlations are low on a historical basis, suggesting a favorable environment for equity market-neutral strategies for picking winners and losers.
  • Managers are closely following inflation trends, differences in regional data, and the potential impact of hawkish policy on economic growth, among other key macro indicators.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

The current environment looks favorable for equity market neutral, global macro and insurance-linked securities, according to K2 Advisors. The team offers its mid-year outlook for these and other hedge fund strategies.

As we reach the mid-year mark, which is

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
4.16K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.