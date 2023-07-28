Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Not Quite Closure: Alibaba Exit Leaves Questions For SenseTime

Jul. 28, 2023 12:50 AM ETSenseTime Group Inc. (SNTMF)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.65K Followers

Summary

  • SenseTime’s battered share price enjoyed a brief bounce after Alibaba completed a stake selloff, removing some of the uncertainty surrounding the stock.
  • Investors will pay close attention to SenseTime’s performance in the first half of the year, looking for any progress in tackling the problems of rising trade receivables, falling revenue and surging costs.
  • As China’s biggest provider of visual software, SenseTime has rolled out a host of AI products including mobile AI services, autonomous driving solutions, and platforms for cities and enterprises.

Artificial Intelligence processor unit. Powerful Quantum AI component on PCB motherboard with data transfers.

da-kuk

Chinese tech company SenseTime Group Inc. (OTCPK:SNTMF) was quick to join the chatbot frenzy with a suite of AI tools, but its share price has been rapidly going in the opposite direction to other big names in

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.65K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.