Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Neste Oyj (NTOIF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 1:35 AM ETNeste Oyj (NTOIF), NTOIY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.89K Followers

Neste Oyj (OTCPK:NTOIF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anssi Tammilehto - Investor Relations

Matti Lehmus - President and Chief Executive Officer

Martti Ala-Harkonen - Chief Financial Officer

Carl Nyberg - Executive Vice President, Renewables

Markku Korvenranta - Executive Vice President, Oil Products

Panu Kopra - Executive Vice President, Marketing and Services

Conference Call Participants

Owen Kawada - RBC

Henri Patricot - UBS

Giacomo Romeo - Jefferies

Artem Beletski - SEB

Peter Low - Redburn

Sasikanth Chilukuru - Morgan Stanley

Iiris Theman - Carnegie

Matthew Blair - TPH

Matt Lofting - JPMorgan

Naisheng Cui - Barclays

Christopher Kuplent - Bank of America

Alastair Syme - Citi

Paul Redman - BNP Paribas

Henry Tarr - Berenberg

Anish Kapadia - Palissy Advisors

Pasi Vaisanen - Nordea

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 Neste Corporation Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I’d now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Anssi Tammilehto. Please go ahead.

Anssi Tammilehto

Thank you. Good afternoon and welcome all to this conference call to discuss Neste’s Q2 results published this morning. I am Anssi Tammilehto, the Head of Neste IR and here with me on the call are President and CEO, Matti Lehmus; CFO, Martti Ala-Harkonen; and the Business Unit heads, Carl Nyberg of Renewables Platform; Markku Korvenranta of Oil Products; and Panu Kopra of Marketing and Services. We will be referring to the presentation that can be found on our website. And as always, please pay attention to the disclaimer since we will be making forward-looking statements in this call.

With these remarks, I would like to hand over to our President and CEO, Matti Lehmus, to start with the presentation. Matti, please go ahead.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.