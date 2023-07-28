Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Worthington Industries: Still A Fantastic Steel Play As Infrastructure Investments Increase

Jul. 28, 2023 3:35 AM ETWorthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)
MJ Investing
Summary

  • Worthington Industries Inc reported strong Q4 2023 results with net earnings YoY up significantly, reaching $129 million and an EPS of $2.61.
  • The company is expected to benefit from the return of manufacturing to the US and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, which will increase demand for steel.
  • Despite risks such as commodity price fluctuations, the company's long-term outlook is positive, with plans to separate its steel processing segment and a strong balance sheet.

Steel sheet coils

SlobodanMiljevic

Investment Summary

Almost a month ago Worthington Industries Inc (NYSE:WOR) released its Q4 2023 results that showed another strong quarter from the company. Net earnings YoY were up significantly, reaching $129 million in the quarter, and a EPS of $2.61. Saying that WOR

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
419 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

