onurdongel

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is practicing some contrarian investing by allowing the long-term debt levels to rise. Management could have allowed production to decrease by reducing activity levels to "live within your means" while natural gas (and related) prices remain weak. But management instead has allowed debt levels to rise. That should lead to increased profitability as this management retains activity levels while things like service costs soften as selling prices remain weak.

Cost Reductions

In some ways, the industry is at a crossroads because new wells are cheaper and therefore break even at lower prices. Meanwhile, older production costs predominate when the company announces earnings or lack thereof.

The difference this time is that there is not a lot of speculative money pouring into the industry to keep that over production going. Therefore, there is likely to be some managements that "follow the curve" and decrease activity while some managements like this one think about extra profits during the coming recovery.

Antero Resources Efficiency Gains (Antero Resources Second Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Not only are there gains like the ones shown above, but well production also appears to be heading upwards. Long-term, this brings more acreage into Tier 1 territory while also adding more acreage to commercial production possibilities.

It also means that it is likely profitable to drill wells with these profitability characteristics (because they now have the lower costs associated with the efficiency gains) even when the company overall is not reporting profits.

The kinds of gains shown above have the ability to knock off hundreds of thousands of dollars (and sometimes more) over time for each well.

Well Productivity

Management is also increasing the well productivity through the use of "new and improved" well designs and of course the latest well completion techniques.

Antero Resources Well Performance Advantage (Antero Resources Second Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Along with the performance increase has been an emphasis on developing the rich gas acreage. The dry gas acreage is effectively on maintenance at the current time.

Not only is Antero Resources getting a better performance, but it is getting a better performance from wells that produce a more valuable income stream. In many ways management is getting a "double boost" in the form of more production and a more valuable income stream. This will shift the production mix as the dry gas acreage production declines and is replaced with rich gas production.

The sum of these achievements translated into a roughly 3% production guidance increase while capital costs decreased about 10%.

Industry Activity

In the meantime, rig counts are "dropping like a brick"

Antero Resources Summary Of United States Rig Count Trends (Antero Resources Second Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The company strategy is aided by the declining rig counts shown above. This will cause service costs to soften which will result in still more savings. Wells completed at a time of pricing weakness often have a cost advantage over later wells that lasts the life of the well.

Several managements that I follow have long expected liquids prices to strengthen in the second half of the year. Right now, that looks like a very good possibility.

Marketing Bonus

Antero Resources as an additional advantage in that it often sells the products produced for more than competitors get. Management is unusually flexible about getting natural gas to relatively strong pricing markets.

Antero Resources Marketing Plan For Better Sales Prices (Antero Resources Second Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

As the North American market gains more export capacity, the North American natural gas pricing will likely join the world market. Antero Resources is far ahead of a lot of competition by already exporting a large percentage of production. Unlike many competitors, the production is not dumped in the nearest market.

The result is that the company often receives a premium that has the same effect as lower costs at any given Henry Hub (or any other benchmark) posted price. Sometimes lower cost producers are really companies that get superior prices at any given benchmark prices. Either way, the company makes more money at any benchmark price.

Unexpected Help

The weather has helped the rebalancing of the natural gas market by increasing demand for natural gas.

Antero Resources Natural Gas Usage For Electrical Generation (Antero Resources Second Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

There has been a push for some time to convert coal burning electrical generators to natural gas because natural gas will reduce pollution concerns about 20%. That has led to an increase in demand for natural gas by power plants.

This summer has increased demands by being unusually hot. That leads to higher electricity demands because we all want to cool off.

Now records will likely be set on extreme days. But overall use is likely to continue to grow as more coal fired plants are replaced by cleaner burning natural gas plants. For the time being, natural gas is the logical next step. Therefore, this use is expected to grow for the foreseeable future.

But this year, the perceived excess supply is being reduced by the needs of a hot summer. That will likely cause demand and supply to balance sooner than the market expects.

Production Mix Improvement

Antero Resources has a contract to supply a new Shell (SHEL) cracker. The result of this was a big increase in more valuable ethane at the expense of less valuable natural gas.

Antero Resources Sales Mix And Realized Prices (Antero Resources Second Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

One of the things mitigating the effects of weak pricing was an increase in the sales of ethane. The demand for ethane as a source of plastic in the green revolution is likely to increase in the years ahead. While there are some articles out about the issues with plastic (particularly a lack of recycling), the demand for plastic is expected to grow robustly well into the future.

The other thing to notice is that the liquids are significant enough to raise the average selling price 35%. The processing costs for those additional items are nothing close to that incremental price. Hence, the liquids rich acreage is therefore more profitable and likely to remain more profitable for the foreseeable future.

The Future

This company has an advantage of better prices received over other liquids rich competitors. The result is a lower breakeven price for any benchmark because those higher prices lower the company breakeven at any benchmark price.

The liquids rich acreage now appears to be more profitable than the dry gas acreage. So that acreage will be developed while the dry gas acreage will be maintained. That means the production stream should become more valuable over time as the dry gas production declines.

Management did allow debt to increase at a time of low prices. But that should ensure that more production is available when the pricing recovery begins. Since industry activity levels are declining, the pricing turnaround should be soon.

Another huge advantage that this company has over competitors is that they have long added acreage by purchasing subpar holdings that are "bolt-on" to existing acreage. Management has often mentioned that the cost of doing this is about $1 million per drilling location. That is about half of the typical industry cost. Since that advantage lasts the life of these long-lived wells, that kind of savings is as good as a competitive moat. This kind of savings typically shows as increasing company profitability over time.

This company is a strong buy consideration as natural gas prices are unexpectedly cyclically weak right now. They will recover and this company will likely lead that recovery.