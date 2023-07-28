sanatgen/iStock via Getty Images

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) presents a compelling investment opportunity by setting itself apart through operational efficiencies and a unique shopping experience. Savers has positioned itself to capitalize on the growing U.S. secondhand thrift market driven by heightened environmental consciousness and its diverse range of products that significantly undercut traditional retail peers.

Additionally, Savers stands out with its resilient business model with low seasonality and high cycle resistance, providing a defensive shield against economic downturns. These factors substantiate a "Buy" rating for Savers Value Village.

Business Model

Savers Value Village has emerged as the leading for-profit thrift store chain in North America and Australia, with a unique strategy to reimagine thrift culture. It offers an extensive array of affordable, high-quality secondhand items that continually refresh, transforming shopping into a treasure hunt experience. The company generated approximately $1.4B in sales in 2022, spread across its 317 retail locations in the U.S. (52% of revenue), Canada (41% of revenue), and Australia (7% of revenue). Saver's sees the potential to increase its footprint to a massive 2,200 stores over time.

Saver's business model is exceptional in integrating thrift operation aspects such as supply and processing, retail, and wholesale markets. These synergistic operations differentiate Savers from traditional and online retail competitors. At the heart of this model is their innovative supply chain and processing system.

Company Reports

Savers obtain its merchandise through three sourcing methods: On-Site Donations (OSD), Delivered Supply, and GreenDrop stations. This procurement is primarily local, with 90% of inventory from donations purchased directly from non-profit partners (NPPs). On-site donations comprise 63% of pounds processed and are collected at community donation centers managed by local NPPs and positioned at retail stores. The delivered supply accounts for 27% of the pounds processed, where NPPs deliver donated items to Savers' retail stores or central processing centers (CPCs). GreenDrop stations, contributing 10%, are strategically located mobile donation points in high-traffic areas near stores, ensuring a convenient donation process.

On-site donations are the most economically effective sourcing method, with the average cost per pound being one-third of that associated with delivered supply from NPPs. Each Savers store is linked with its own local NPPs, and Savers has cultivated a robust network of regional NPP's over the years, some partnerships spanning up to 30 years.

Saver's retail operation, accounting for 95% of its revenue, focuses on optimizing retail space allocation, category-specific processing targets, and sales floor rotation. The company's point-of-sale system, integrated with grading and pricing systems, allows for visibility into the performance of over 200 categories. The tagging system enables easy management of each item's sales floor rotation and life cycle. The chain's store count is expected to add 12 new stores to 329 by the end of 2023.

Saver's wholesale operation plays a crucial role in its mission of reuse and repurpose. Unfit-for-resale and unsold goods are redirected to wholesale vendors, thus extending product life and offsetting merchandise costs. These vendors provide affordable, gently used items to communities globally. Saver's network extends across six continents and 29 countries, repurposing textiles unsuitable for reuse into products like insulation and carpet padding.

Saver's sets itself apart through operational efficiency. Thanks to its size and economies of scale, it can vertically integrate Supply and Processing, Sales to Retail, and Sales to Wholesale. The company's considerable investment in technology and automation further enhances these operational advantages. With an estimated savings of $200,000 per store per year, the company's focus on efficiency initiatives, like CPCs and Automated Book Processing systems (ABPs), enables significant cost reductions. Moreover, the introduction of self-checkout kiosks, available in 99% of its stores, has considerably shortened payment lines, reducing labor costs and saving time.

Industry and Market Opportunity

The secondhand apparel market is currently valued at $43B (14% of the overall U.S. apparel market) and is predicted to grow to $82B (22% of the total U.S. apparel market) by 2026.

Company Reports

Several factors contribute to the growing thrift market opportunity. Firstly, a rise in consumer awareness about clothing waste's environmental impacts has increased interest in secondhand items. It's estimated that the average U.S. citizen throws away 81 pounds of clothes each year, and according to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation (EMF), one garbage truck of textiles is landfilled or incinerated every second. Thrift stores like Savers Value Village provide a sustainable solution to this problem.

Secondly, the compelling combination of affordable pricing and a treasure hunt experience significantly motivates consumers. Lastly, there's plenty of supply with the annual disposal of 26B pounds of merchandise.

Within this thriving market, Savers is the largest for-profit thrift operator in the U.S. and Canada. Salvation Army and Goodwill are leading market share companies within the thrift market, but both are non-profit competitors. Saver's main competitors are local for-profit thrift stores like America's thrift stores and Texas Thrift, which are smaller in scale and private companies.

Key Performance Metrics

Savers prides itself on offering a diverse range of items at an average unit retail (AUR) under $5, which significantly undercuts traditional retailers by 70% and encourages an engaging treasure hunt shopping experience.

Another key indicator of Savers' profitability and potential for long-term sales growth is its sales yield, which stands at $1.36. This yield represents the revenue generated per pound processed and measures the quality of sourced goods. When the supply quality is high, Savers can sell more items and/or at higher prices from the volume processed. Sales yield improvements can come from price optimization, where better promotion management enhances price realization and item yield, which reflects an increase in sellable items due to better control of the supply mix and improved pricing accuracy by store graders.

Company Reports

Its strategic marketing initiatives and consistent customer retention highlight its robust brand loyalty. As of April 2023, Savers has 4.7 million active loyalty program members, which drive 70% of point-of-sale transaction value.

Valuation

Saver's IPO on June 29, 2023, was initially priced at $18 a share, and shares are up 40% to $25 at the time of writing. Based on the table below, Savers has a forward EBITDA multiple of 16.5x, slightly below the peer group median of 16.7x, indicating that Savers is fairly priced compared to its peers in the broadline retail industry.

Capital IQ

The company distinguishes itself with a superior EBITDA margin of 16.9%, compared to the peer group median of 10.7%, highlighting Saver's operational efficiency. However, the area of concern lies in Saver's debt levels, with a Total Debt/EBITDA ratio of 6.3x. Savers has substantially higher leverage than the Peer Group Median of 1.85x. While Savers shows strong operational profitability and fair valuation relative to its peers, it carries a higher level of debt, which could be a potential risk factor for investors.

Capital IQ

Given that Savers is trading at its fair value, I advise implementing a dollar-cost averaging strategy and adding shares on price dips. With the expectation that Savers will exceed earnings estimates in future quarters, and as more performance data becomes available, I anticipate long-term outperformance for the stock.