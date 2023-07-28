Copper May Soon Be In Short Supply

statu-nascendi

By David Waugh

Copper appears a cornerstone of the green-technology revolution. With global supply constrained, we think prices could soon be on the rise.

Copper, a linchpin of the green energy revolution, appears to face a looming supply-demand imbalance that, in our view, could soon shine up the metal’s market price.

On the demand side, government initiatives - such as the US Inflation Reduction Act, RePower Europe, and net-zero commitments around the globe - are turbocharging the need for copper, which is a crucial component in everything from electric vehicles to solar photovoltaic plants.

As the transition to clean energy accelerates, we expect copper demand to grow exponentially, helped along by the global “green space race.” For example, when China offered subsidies for building battery plants (a strategically important initiative), the U.S. and EU followed suit. We think that sort of global one-upmanship could drive even further demand in years to come.

As for supply, yields from gradually exhausted mines have been declining for decades, while new-mine construction confronts long-cycle risks (it takes 10-12 years to open a new mine), and general underinvestment due to historically poor returns. Copper supplies are also geologically concentrated across a few countries, potentially restricting supply.

While recycling could provide some relief, it is a very expensive process, and copper prices would likely need to rise to compensate for the effort. Substitution doesn’t appear a viable option, either: Unlike other metals, copper boasts a unique combination of ductility and conductivity, making it ideal for a host of applications, including batteries, wiring, electrical grids and more.

So what might all of this mean for copper prices?

In the 2000s, China’s rapid development boosted prices across energy commodities and industrial metals, sending the Bloomberg Commodity Industrial Metals subindex soaring more than 400% until the Great Financial Crisis arrived in 2008.

In our view, total capital outlays to support the global green revolution could exceed twice China’s demand for metals during its heyday - making a good case, in our view, that the Metals subindex could surpass its huge runup during the aughts.

To put this in even more tangible context, consider that the Escondida mine in northern Chile - the largest copper mine in the world - produces around 1 million tons of copper per year. To meet demand implied by current 2050 net-zero goals, we estimate the world will need one new Escondida mine every year through 2030.

Commodity investors, in our view, might be wise to buy what’s in short supply.

