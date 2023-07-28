Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dow: Challenging Q3, Buy Reiterated

Jul. 28, 2023 4:10 AM ETDow Inc. (DOW)
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.24K Followers

Summary

  • Despite a challenging quarter and lower volumes, Dow Inc's Q2 EBITDA was positive. Lower debt and a solid remuneration policy offer downside protection.
  • Dow is guiding a Q3 EBITDA level of approximately $1.3 billion, anticipating chemical spread contraction in H2.
  • With lower-than-expected Q3 EBITDA estimates, we maintained our buy rating. This is due to a superior asset mix and a positive view of 2024 volumes combined with cost-saving initiatives.

Indianapolis - February 2016: Dow AgroSciences World Headquarters

jetcityimage

Yesterday, Dow Inc released its quarterly update (NYSE:DOW). Here at the Lab, we have a long-standing buy rating on the chemical player, and looking back to our "Comments On 2022 Q2," our buy was supported by

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.24K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.