Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) when I wrote about it the last time, as I believed the stock valuation was way too high. Based on my current outlook and analysis of CDNS, I re-reemphasized my hold rating as valuation went to even higher levels, which I think will revert back to peers' levels eventually, translating to a 28% downside, from the 15% downside I noted previously.

Valuation

Author's work

As the focus of the article is on the increased downside at this valuation level of 42x forward earnings, from the previous high 30s, I am starting the article off with the valuation section.

I have no doubts that CDNS can grow as guided in FY23 given the revenue visibility and at least 10% for the next 2 years, which is similar to its historical growth rates (also refer to my business review below). The underlying secular tailwind ought to be able to support this growth. Margins should gradually improve as CDNS gains scale as well.

However, CDNS's valuation continues to defy gravity, as it surged even higher to 42x forward earnings today. My stance remains for the stock that valuation is too high and shareholders are facing elevated risk of consensus downgrades and valuation reverting to the sub-20s range.

Author's work

Looking at CDNS peers in the design and engineering industry, other players like Synopsys, Dassault Systèmes, Autodesk, and Ansys, are all trading at lower valuations of the high 20s to 30+%.

Relative growth: CDNS is expected to grow low to mid-teens over the next 2 years, which is similar to what these peers are expected as well Margin profile: CDNS has similar margin profile to the median of the group as well Market position: However, CDNS is relatively smaller than the rest of the players (except Ansys) who also have longer operating history and brand equity. These bigger players have much revenue size than CDNS

Putting these together, I don't see a compelling reason for CDNS to sustainability trade at a premium to its peers. If we assume CDNS to trade at the same valuation range (I used 28x), it implies a 25% downside from the current share price.

Review

The cushion to my expected downside for CDNS is that the business has a sound value proposition that can grow with the secular trend.

In 2Q23, CDNS's core EDA (chip design software) and System analysis businesses drove revenue growth to $977 million. Due to increased full-flow adoption of its digital tools, sales of digital ICs increased by 14% year over year. With analog still going strong, custom IC grew by 9% year over year. Strong adoption of hardware platforms also drove 27% yearly growth in functional verification. The System Analysis segment also grew by 23% year-over-year as a result of expanding presence in many different markets. Although IP sales were down 11% year-over-year, growth is expected to pick up speed in 2H23. Finally, an increase in operating margin to 41.8% resulted in $1.22 earnings per share.

On the back of steady performance in its ratable business and rising optimism about its hardware emulation/prototyping and system design divisions, management has raised its forecast for CY23 revenue growth from 13-14% to 14-15% Y/Y. The verification of design complexity and the quickening of software development are two of the many factors that, in my opinion, are working in favor of hardware emulation/prototyping. long-term secular growth.

Overall, I think the continued success of the chip design industry can be attributed to the current emphasis on electrification and automation in the automotive and industrial markets for analog and power chip design programs, as well as the emphasis on accelerated compute and AI initiatives in cutting-edge chip design programs. As a result, there will be a strong demand for EDA, as shown by the good performance of CDNS in the June quarter and the upward revision of their full-year guidance. These optimistic signs are a reflection of the management's optimism for the industry's near-term future.

In particular, for 2H23 outlook, management anticipates double-digit percentage Y/Y growth across the board. I am confident that CDNS is witnessing initial indications of sustained hardware growth in 2024, following an 18% to 20% growth in the current year. The key driver would be the strategic significance for customers to swiftly verify their designs and commence early software and firmware development. I anticipate the build of guided revenue/earnings to be back-end weighted, mostly in 4Q, due to the fact that a large number of its hardware emulation and prototyping systems are expected to be shipped in late-Sep/early-Oct. Overall, CDNS's backlog should grow this year, setting the company up for better performance in 2024.

Risk and final thoughts

Geopolitical risk, in which further escalations in trade tensions between China and the United States could hamper Cadence's ability to sell software in the region and pose a risk to guidance, is a tail-end risk that has recently become more probable.

All in all, I maintain my hold rating for CDNS as I believe the current valuation is not sustainable and may revert back to levels similar to its peers, implying a potential 28% downside. CDNS has shown steady growth in its core EDA and System Analysis businesses, driven by digital tools adoption and strong performance in analog and custom ICs. Management's positive outlook for CY23 revenue growth and the potential for sustained hardware growth in 2024 indicate the company's promising prospects. However, the stock's valuation remains high, defying industry norms, and poses a risk of sharp devaluation upon consensus downgrades.