Electricité de France S.A. (ECIFF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 3:23 AM ETElectricité de France S.A. (ECIFF)
Electricité de France S.A. (OTCPK:ECIFF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luc Remont - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Xavier Girre - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

Welcome to our headquarters for this press conference to present our H1 results. Thank you to all of you for making the trip in the summer, and many thanks to those who are connecting remotely. A word of introduction by Luc Remont, Chairman and CEO, and then the CFO will speak as well. You'll have the opportunity to ask questions as well.

Mr. Remont, you have the floor.

Luc Remont

Hello, everyone. Welcome to this presentation of our Group's performance for the first-half of 2023. I have Xavier Girre, our CFO, with us. We also have a number of EXCOM members here with us to take any questions you may have. But before we do that, I would like to share with you our main performance indicators and review our highlights since we met, in February, since we presented our annual results. Today, we are going to present you with solid results which reflect a gradual return to better nuclear generation, and operational successes in all of EDF's other businesses.

Let me start with the main highlights regarding output. Let's start with nuclear output in France, which stood at 158.1-terawatt hour, that's 4-terawatt hour more than in H1 2022. This increase is due to better availability of our fleet and control of our shutdown schedule. Hydropower generation in France came to 19.4-terawatt hour, up 0.5-terewatt hour on H1 2022. This is due to persistently poor hydraulic conditions at the beginning of the year, even though there's been an improvement since then. However, the filling rate of dams at the end of June was higher than historical averages, which is good news for the

