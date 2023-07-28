Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TUR: Deck Cleared, Turkish Equities Headed Higher Post-Election

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.22K Followers

Summary

  • Now that the election is done and dusted, President Erdogan has hit the economic reset button.
  • Having signaled a rate hike path and outlined measures to balance the country's twin deficits, the Turkish investment case appears significantly de-risked.
  • With TUR valuations still heavily discounted relative to its underlying earnings growth, the ETF looks interesting here.

Turkey Awaits Results Of General Election

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News

Having been rightly cautious about the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) earlier this year, I think it's time for a change of stance now that the political uncertainty has cleared post-President Erdogan's election success. The

This article was written by

A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

O
OLIGOPOL
Today, 5:33 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (43)
We would wait for the currency to be sorted out first, before considering. Furthermore, the moment the war in Ukraine is over with forced negotiations, most likely by the end of the year as US and EU face regulatory leadership changes, Turk economy is likely to suffer further as benefits from sanction bypasses will gradually disappear. Meanwhile, the local system seems as distorted by vested interests as ever, so to buy into this requires courage and flows of funds. This time next year, Russian ETFs could well be restored in trading and in much demand instead.
l
low frequency
Today, 5:26 AM
Comments (1.09K)
Gaye Erkan is hot 🔥
