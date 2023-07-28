Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

'Magnificent 7' Rally Sheds Light On The Need For Capped Indexes

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
787 Followers

Summary

  • The Technology industry has surged in 2023, led by the dominant tech giants known as the "Magnificent Seven," increasing concentration risks for cap-weighted indexes.
  • Regulated Investment Companies (RICs) are subject to security concentration limits, making capped indexes a potential solution to ensure diversification.
  • FTSE Russell has launched capped indexes to address concentration risks, offering alternative solutions for RICs and trimming the weights of the tech giants in industry indexes.

Finance and business concept. Investment graph and rows growth of coins on display of market quotes, stock market and data, rate exchange, blue color tone.

ipopba

By Catherine Yoshimoto, Director, Product Management

After an abysmal 2022, the Technology industry has staged a remarkable comeback in 2023. The tech giants that have become known as "the Magnificent Seven" have led the rally, considerably outpaced other US large-cap companies, and propelled their already

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
787 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.