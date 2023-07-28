CoffeeAndMilk/E+ via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage on Perfect Corp. (NYSE:PERF), which I recommended a buy rating due to my expectation that it would provide investors with an alternative way to participate in the early stages of the beauty industry adopting AI technology. This post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. I am now revising my recommendation to a hold as growth expectations are now much lower and the valuation premium vs. peers is no longer sustainable.

Investment thesis

In 2Q23, PERF revenue increased by 12% to $12.7 million, with increases of 16% from AR/AI cloud solutions and 6% from subscription, licensing, and advertising. Contract liabilities dropped by 7% on a sequential basis, reaching $16 million. The gross profit in 2Q23 was $10.2 million, which implies a 180bps increase in gross margin from 1Q23. However, I point out that the gross margin metric has been in decline from the high 80s to low 90s percentage range. As subscription revenue rises, a company's gross margin drops because of the increased cost of using digital distribution platforms like Apple's and Google's. OPEX grew by 12.5% to $12.3 million as a result of higher costs associated with advertising, customer acquisition, and general and administrative expenses related to being a listed company. Positively, 2Q23 saw a 16% increase in revenue from AR/AI cloud solutions and subscriptions, reaching $11 million. Increased brand customer demand for online virtual try-on solutions and a rise in mobile beauty app subscriptions were the main factors driving this. The number of active subscribers also shot up by 63%, hitting a new all-time high of 777k. However, traditional in-store services saw a decline in demand, contributing to Licensing's 6% growth to $1.4 million. Gaining new customers at a rapid rate (active subscribers grew by 63%) is indicative of a strengthening sales cycle and a rebounding market, and I believe this is what investors were most interested in the earnings. That said, I want to point out that growing active subscribers and monetizing the subscribers are two different things. It might take some time for PERF to find the best way to monetize these new subscribers. Nonetheless, with already one foot in the door, I believe PERF is in a much greater position to sell to these subscribers, given that it now has direct access to them.

I also appreciate management's efforts to foster a culture of innovation. Built on AI technology, the new Magic Avatar by AI feature in the company's YouCam Perfect app was released in 1Q23. Considering how pervasive AI is becoming, it gives me hope to see that management is keeping up. I am positive about this AI technology infusion, as it allows for increases in ARPU for existing subscribers (as they use these new features) and also attracts new subscribers to the platform. Because of the virtual nature of the platform, PERF could leverage artificial intelligence to facilitate the creation of an infinite number of clothing and accessory combinations, for example. They could expand into new potential markets by targeting the hairstyling industry in addition to the facial beauty market. Furthermore, the total number of brand customers increased by 76 sequentially to 601, and there are now over 655k digital SKUs for virtual try-on solutions, implying an 11% growth from 590k last quarter, both of which lend credence to the idea of continuous subscriber addition and monetization. The growth in the number of key customers (increased by 5 to 163) who contributed more than $50k in revenue in LTM is a crucial metric to track in terms of monetization progress. While the absolute number is small, I think it shows that the PERF strategy is working.

Valuation

I believe the fair value for PERF based on my model is $4. My model assumptions are that: PERF will grow in line with consensus expectations for the near term (11% in FY23 and 18% in FY24 and FY25), thereby generating $73 million in revenues in FY25.

Previously, I assumed PERF would continue to trade at 11x forward revenue because of the high expected growth rate that I thought it would grow at. Given the strong secular trend and value proposition, I thought growth would be strong for the long term. However, I was wrong. It turns out that growth expectations have been significantly lowered to the high teens percentage range. With these new growth expectations, I don't think PERF should trade at 11x forward revenue anymore. If we compare PERF against large, successful beauty businesses like L'Oréal, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, Unilever, which are trading at low to mid-single digit forward revenue, are very profitable, and are still growing healthily (high single digits), it is hard to see why PERF should trade at such a high premium. In my model, I assumed PERF would trade at a 1x premium against L'Oréal, which is trading at 5x forward revenue because of its higher gross margin (i.e., higher long-term margins) and its nature to scale faster. However, I would not be surprised if the market further devalue PERF to a similar multiple range, which would imply further downside.

Own calculation

Risk

Consumer preferences, technological advancements, and product efficacy are all in a constant state of flux in the markets in which PERF competes. PERF's success will depend on how well the company can respond to these changes with innovation. Continued innovation in augmented reality and artificial intelligence, as well as widespread adoption of digital marketing by cosmetics companies, is essential to the success of companies like Perfect.

Conclusion

I am downgrading my recommendation on PERF from a buy to a hold. While there were positive signs of revenue growth in 2Q23, with increases in AR/AI cloud solutions and subscriptions, the overall growth expectations have now been significantly lowered, making the previous valuation premium unsustainable.