Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Arcutis: Zoryve - A Challenging Launch With Progress

Sage Advisors profile picture
Sage Advisors
937 Followers

Summary

  • Arcutis has launched Zoryve, a topical cream for the treatment of psoriasis, and is focused on transitioning to a commercial-stage company.
  • The company has made progress with major pharmacy benefit managers and positioned Zoryve to be highly accessible and priced as a high-volume product.
  • Arcutis is also exploring additional indications for Zoryve in seborrheic dermatitis and atopic dermatitis, which could increase its market volume significantly.

Psoriasis is that knee on white background.

tumeyes/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Arcutis (NASDAQ:ARQT) recently launched Zoryve for the treatment of psoriasis. Investors are focused on the company's transition to a commercial stage company. While the company has experienced some initial difficulties with the launch, it appears they have

This article was written by

Sage Advisors profile picture
Sage Advisors
937 Followers
M.A. Science. I use my science background, the knowledge acquired while working for a major pharmaceutical company and access to scientists with domain specific knowledge to find the best opportunities in biotech.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARQT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and I am not a financial advisor. Investors should verify all facts and consult their financial advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.