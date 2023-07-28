Buy 5 Fortune 500 Industry Leaders In July-August And Watch 4 More

McKevin

Foreword

This article is based on Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of 500 Largest U.S. Corporations (F500-IL).

"Size matters: the 50 largest companies on this year's list accounted for 49% of total Fortune 500 revenue and 45% of earnings." This article covers those 50 and 18 more as industry leaders.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this collection of F500-IL for 2023 is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below is the July 25 data for the 58 dividend stocks populating those F500IL as parsed by YCharts.

The prices of 5 of those 58 dividend selections turned the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection a reality for first-time investors.

The 5 Dogcatcher ideal best to buy July stocks were: Energy Transfer LP (ET); Verizon Communications Inc (VZ); Pfizer Inc (PFE); Ford Motor Co (F); WestRock Co (WRK).

Those five all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 14.87% To 39.27% Net Gains From Ten F500-IL Dividend Stocks To July, 2024

Four of ten top F500-IL dividend stocks by yield were also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). Thus, the yield-based forecast for these June favorites was graded by Wall St. Wizards as 40% accurate.

Estimated dividends from $1000 invested in each of the highest yielding F500-IL stocks, added to the median of aggregate one-year target prices from analysts (as reported by YCharts), generated the following list. (Note that one-year target prices by lone-analysts were not included.) Thus, ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July, 2024 were:

Energy Transfer LP was projected to net $392.71, based on the median of target price estimates from 16 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 70% greater than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications Inc. was projected to net $284.07, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 62% less than the market as a whole.

Pfizer Inc. was projected to net $275.08 based on the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS) was projected to net $258.47 based on the median of target estimates from 24 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

MetLife Inc. (MET) was projected to net $230.76, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 14 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 9% over the market as a whole.

Omnicom Group (OMC) was projected to net $217.60, based on the median of estimates from 11 analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Philip Morris International (PM) was projected to net $207.03 based on dividends, plus the median of target estimates from 18 brokers, less transaction fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

RTX Corp. (RTX) was projected to net $205.39, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from 21 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 1% greater than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) was projected to net $174.10, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 23 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 8% greater than the market as a whole.

Sysco Corp (SYY) was projected to net $148.65, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from 13 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 11% over the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 23.94% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 8% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

58 F500-IL In July Per Analyst Target Data

58 F500-IL Per July Yields

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top F500-IL By Yield For July

Top ten F500-IL by yield for July represented nine of eleven Morningstar sectors. First place was held by the lone energy representative, Energy Transfer LP [1]. A communication services member placed second, Verizon Communications Inc .

One basic materials sector member placed third, Dow Inc. (DOW) [3]. Fourth place was claimed by the lone consumer defensive representative, Philip Morris International [4]

Fifth place was claimed by the technology representative, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) [5]. Sixth place went to the healthcare representative, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) [6].

A consumer cyclical member took the seventh position, Ford Motor Co. [7].

In eighth place was the utilities member, Southern Company (SO) [8], and finally, two industrials members placed ninth and tenth, Manpower Services Group Inc. (MAN) [9] and United Parcel Service (UPS)[10], to complete the top ten F500-IL of 2023 dividend pack for July.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Top F500-IL For July Showed 20.4% to 44.5% Upsides While (31) One Down-sider Sagged -0.56%

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, median analyst target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 45.63% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, of 10 F500-IL Dividend Stocks For July

Ten top Kiplinger dividend F500-IL yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts produced the following ranking.

As noted above, top ten Kiplinger, F500-IL stocks for 2023 screened 7/25/23, showing the highest dividend yields, represented nine of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top Ten Highest-Yield F500-IL for 2023 (32) Delivering 23.43% Vs. (33) 16.09% Net Gains by All Ten Come July, 2024

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten F500-IL for 2023 by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 45.63% more gain than $5,000 invested as $500 in all ten. The very lowest-priced selection, Energy Transfer LP, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 39.27%.

The five lowest-priced top-yield F500-IL for 2023 Dividend Dogs as of July 25 were: Energy Transfer LP; Ford Motor Co; Verizon Communications Inc; Pfizer Inc; Dow Inc, with prices ranging from $13.21 to $53.48.

Five higher-priced F500-IL for 2023 Dividend Dogs as of June 22 were: Southern Co; Manpower Group Inc; Philip Morris International Inc; International Business Machines Corporation; United Parcel Service Inc, whose prices ranged from $72.61 to $184.69.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 15% to 85% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features Kiplinger, F500-IL for 2023 and focuses on the top 30 for July. Therefore, near half the original list of 58 dividend paying companies is neglected. To remedy this condition, the following is provided

A Complete List of 68 Fortune 500 Industry Leaders for 2023

(Stocks are grouped alphabetically by ticker, in ascending order.) The greenish tinted stocks are Sector Leaders.

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The prices of 5 of these 68 F500-IL for 2023 made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

Those five all live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment equal or exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

How All Ten Top F500-IL For 2023 Stocks Could Become Ideal Fair Priced Dogs

Four of the top ten F500-IL stocks for 2023 are recently priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment. The dollar and percentage differences between recent and fair prices are detailed in the top chart. Four ideal fair-priced stocks plus the six at current prices are shown in the middle chart. Finally, the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to that ideal are the subject of the bottom chart.

With renewed downside market pressure to 56.4%, it is possible for all ten highest-yield F500-IL for 2023 stocks, to become fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices. This pack got a nice head-start with four of ten already fair priced.

