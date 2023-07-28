simonkr

Investment Summary

Founded in 1887 Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has grown into a giant in the materials sector. With a market cap of $26 billion, the company is heavily benefiting from the EV revolution as the lithium they mine is a major part of this EV transition. For investors seeking exposure in other ways than just investing in Tesla Inc (TSLA) to gain exposure, then ALB does in my opinion offer very good potential.

The long-term outlook remains very strong for lithium, and seeing a company revise its guidance downwards is never a good sign. But in the case of ALB, they have such a low valuation and established business model that I view this as just short-term pain that won't impact the long-term view of the industry. As the shortage of lithium continues the bull case for ALB seems clear and a buy rating is fitting.

Lithium Demand Strengthens And Persists

Lithium has gained significant attention from investors in recent years due to its vital role in the electric vehicle industry. As a crucial component in vehicle production, the demand for lithium has surpassed its supply, resulting in substantial price increases in 2021 and 2022. Fueling the growth is the EV market. In both 2021 and 2022, the demand for EV cars massively increased and supply chain issues are very much prevalent. That seemed to cause a short squeeze for the lithium prices, as seen below. But as supply chain issues stabilize I find it likely we will have a lithium price that doesn't spike like this constantly, but instead, steadily increase YoY.

Lithium Price (tradingeconomics)

This trend continues to strengthen as more companies strive for sustainability and aim to incorporate EV fleets. The rising demand for EV vehicles has contributed to the surge in lithium prices, which bodes well for the long-term prospects of ALB, considering their involvement in the supply chain. The lithium market as a whole is projected to experience an impressive CAGR of 13.5% between 2023 and 2028.

Market Position (Earnings Presentation)

I think that ALB has made strong strides toward establishing and solidifying its position as the largest lithium producer. With a global footprint, they will have an easier time investing in successful parts of the market as they already have a presence there. Being the largest producer I find it likely they will be able to grow with the industry. The management of ALB sees the lithium demand increasing 5x by 2030 as a result of the global transition towards EVs. To support this growing demand, the prices will need to remain above $20/kg to funnel and make over 100 necessary projects even more profitable. With that ALB expects to triple their lithium production by 2030, reaching 500 - 600 ktpa.

Quarterly Result

The last quarter for ALB highlights why commodity companies are so volatile in terms of their income statements. Sales grew by 129% as a result of more favorable lithium prices. The company experienced growth in volume but is still revising its guidance. The CEO Kent Masters had some valuable words to share regarding this, "We see strong sales volume growth for the rest of the year but have modified our guidance to reflect softening lithium market pricing". As the market stabilizes it seems fair to assess lower 2023 results. That does by no means however make ALB overvalued right now or buying at the peak. I think ALB still represents a long-term opportunity to capture the demand for lithium.

Growth Rate (Earnings Presentation)

As for volumes, they remain confident they will keep up with the demand and achieve a CAGR of 20 - 30% between 2022 and 2027. With the establishment of partnerships with Ford and announcing new lithium facilities I find it likely they will reach these targets. Expansions in key regions will also help fuel this, like the Silver Peak where new wells are being established.

All in all an impressive quarter but I think it is very likely we see a QoQ decrease across many parts of the business for Q2. The momentum seems unrealistic and instead, I would be watching for the growth of the volumes and the development of new projects.

Risks

With any commodity company, you are faced with the risk of volatility prices that will harm and cause inconsistent quarters. That is certainly the case with companies in the lithium space. Seeing adjusted diluted EPS growing 334% YoY isn't sustainable and can't be expected to continue. This often means that companies with exposure like this get a lower multiple, just like the case with ALB here.

Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Even though the estimates are that the coming years will be difficult, I think the long-term estimates paint the picture that ALB will grow according to the industry. Where risk presents itself is that the EV transition is either delayed or halted as a result of lack of capital. That would lower the demand for lithium and most likely drag the price down with it. Then ALB wouldn't look like such a great investment anymore as EPS would decrease and the p/e increase.

Valuation & Wrap Up

Having some sort of exposure to the EV boom I think will be a major benefit to investors in the coming years. There is no lack of overvalued plays out there but I think what ALB offers above all else is the opportunity to go with the most established player in the space. As the largest supplier of lithium, they have a global footprint which has translated into strong earnings.

Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Although part of a volatile market the long-term remains solid and I think ALB offers a good entry point right now for investors. The company maintains its focus on delivering value to shareholders through dividends and buybacks and even if we have a further downside as a result of lower lithium prices, ALB is for me worthy of a buy rating now.