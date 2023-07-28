Boeing Q2: The Tide Has Turned, As It Surged To A 52-Week High
Summary
- Boeing posted strong Q2 results, with revenue up 18.4% to $19.8B, surpassing estimates.
- RTX Corporation's FCF miss and Airbus' supply chain snag could benefit Boeing as aviation investors look for better execution.
- Boeing expects its delivery outlook for the 737 Max and 787 to remain on track, assuring investors about its continued recovery.
- I assessed buyers rushed in as BA surged to a 52-week high, invalidating its bearish thesis.
- With momentum returning to BA, investors still on the sidelines can consider buying the next pullback.
The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) posted a strong slate of results for its second quarter or FQ2 earnings release this week. As a result, buyers rushed into BA as it surged toward its 52-week high, invalidating the bearish thesis on BA. Notably, the company posted a "narrower loss than expected," with revenue up 18.4% to $19.8B, easily surpassing the consensus estimates of $18.6B.
As such, the recovery of BA remains well on track, with the company keeping its FY23 free cash flow or FCF outlook of $4B at the midpoint of its guidance range. It comes at a pivotal moment as leading aerospace and defense company RTX Corporation (RTX) posted a stunning miss on its FCF guidance due to a flaw discovered in the metal materials of its Pratt & Whitney engines.
While the issue is not expected to "affect flight safety," the market sent Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) down more than 4% yesterday, as the Wall Street Journal or WSJ reported that the aircraft manufacturer could face a "supply chain snag." As a result, the setback could see Airbus missing "its goal of delivering 720 commercial planes this year," with aviation investors likely looking toward Boeing for better execution.
Management assured investors it expects its delivery outlook for the 737 Max and 787 to remain on track. It expects to post a monthly production rate of 38 737 Max aircraft while maintaining its annual delivery outlook of 425 deliveries at the midpoint. However, the company is confident that its production rate could improve further as it looks to attain its rate of 50 aircraft per month in 2025/26.
In addition, management also doesn't expect any niggling "new issues" with the 787 deliveries, keeping to its outlook of 75 aircraft (midpoint) by the end of the year. It also kept its monthly production rate target of 10 by 2025/26.
As such, I believe Boeing's earnings suggest that the worst is likely over for the company as it looks to continue executing well. Furthermore, management reminded investors that the recovery in China is not material to its deliveries guidance, adding, "There are positive signs that deliveries to China may resume," which could imply upside opportunities to Boeing's outlook.
As such, the company reiterated its confident market outlook that "commercial demand remains strong across key programs and services." While supply chain dynamics remain a concern, I expect the worst in Boeing's execution risks have likely been reflected last year, suggesting that BA's consolidation zone could be close to completion.
With the surge this week, BA re-tested its November 2021 highs, suggesting that the consolidation since January 2023 has likely been resolved. While I expect BA to continue its recovery, I had anticipated a steeper pullback to more attractive levels before upgrading my thesis.
However, BA's buying sentiments have remained robust, denying me the opportunity to seek an improved risk/reward. Therefore, investors still on the sidelines assessing an opportunity in BA can consider adding on its next retracement.
A fallback toward the low $210 level should find strong dip buying support for investors who want to wait out the recent momentum spike.
Rating: Maintain Hold (On the watch for a rating change).
