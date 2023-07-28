ablokhin

CTO Realty (NYSE:CTO) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share, in line with its prior payout, and for an 8.7% annualized forward yield. I've been negative on the outlook for this yield on the back of a payout ratio that stood at 97% against fiscal 2023 first-quarter core funds from operations of $0.39 per share. Shareholders would be right to flag that this was a marked sequential improvement from a payout ratio of 111.8% against a fourth-quarter core FFO of $0.34 per share. However, the payouts have stayed stable and the stock price is broadly flat on a total return basis since the start of 2023, proving somewhat resilient in a year that's seen REITs discombobulated by interest rates being hiked to their highest level in over a decade. The preferreds (NYSE:CTO.PA) are still trading at a roughly 20% discount to par.

Data by YCharts

There could be more hikes coming with the market currently pricing in a 20% chance of the Fed hiking rate at its upcoming September FOMC meeting. Whilst the outlook for a near-term dividend raise is low, CTO's comparatively fat dividend yield that is now covered by core FFO is more than consolatory. Is the ticker now a buy? Perhaps. The yield needs to be viewed in lockstep with the direction of tangible book value ("TBV"). This has generally been trending up. TBV can be calculated by adjusting total stockholders' equity for intangible lease assets. These came in at $476.57 million and $113 million respectively for the just reported second quarter.

Data by YCharts

A TBV of $365 million as of the end of its fiscal 2023 second quarter was down by around $3 million from $368 million in the first quarter, but the trendline has broadly been moving up since the pandemic. This is important as TBV forms one of the core factors that drive the direction of the common shares of REITs. Income is the prize, but total returns can be negative if TBV consistently comes in weak. Bears, who form the increased 5.3% short interest, would be right to flag that CTO is currently swapping hands at an 8.8% premium to TBV with its market cap at $397 million. This could throw up some risk, but the REIT has normally always traded at a small premium to TBV.

Rental Revenue Moves Higher

CTO owns a portfolio of 24 properties spread across 4.2 million square feet and mostly centered in the Sun Belt states. The REIT most recently closed on a $61.2 million acquisition of a 446,500-square-foot multi-tenant retail power center close to Dallas, Texas. This portfolio also came with an 8.1% implied cap rate as of June. It had a weighted average remaining lease term of around 5.3 years and an occupancy of 91.4% with leased occupancy at 93.4% as of the end of the second quarter. Occupancy was up roughly 140 basis points sequentially from 90% in the first quarter.

CTO Realty Growth Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Form 10-Q

Second-quarter rental income came in at $22.76 million, up from $16.37 million in the year-ago period to drive total revenue that increased by 34% year-over-year to $26.05 million. This also beat consensus estimates by $1.82 million but came up against total operating expenses that grew more markedly by 48.6% year-over-year to $21.46 million. Interest expenses also jumped by 129% year-over-year to $5.2 million.

Data by YCharts

GAAP net income attributable to shareholders ramped up over the year ago quarter at $605,000 with CTO also seeing a significant increase in the number of average shares outstanding. This has increased by 63% over the last three years and was at 22,482,957 as of the end of the second quarter, up from 18,012,534 in the year-ago comp. However, the REIT has been buying back shares with 3,931 shares repurchased during the second quarter.

CTO Has Significant Fiscal Headroom With No Near-Term Debt Maturities

The year so far has been highly defined by disruption on the back of a Fed funds rate that was hiked ten consecutive times up until the June FOMC meeting. Whilst July has seen another 25 basis point hike, the market is less certain about the scope of a further hike later in the year. CTO will continue to experience interest rate pressure for the foreseeable future but it has no near-term debt maturities until 2025 when a manageable $51 million of unsecured debt comes due.

CTO Realty Growth 2023 Presentation

The REIT is guiding for its full-year 2023 core FFO to come in at $1.50 to $1.55 per share. Hence, the annual payout ratio at year-end against the low point of the range should be 101.3%. Adjusted FFO guidance for the full year stands at $1.64 to $1.69 per share, to form a healthier 92.7% payout ratio against the low end of this range. To derive AFFO, CTO modifies core FFO for non-cash revenues and expenses which includes non-cash compensation and other non-cash amortization. Second quarter core FFO of $0.43 beat consensus by $0.06 with an AFFO of $0.48 helping form an incredibly healthy 80% payout ratio. Critically, there likely won't be a dividend cut as CTO stands to enjoy significant fiscal headroom on the back of no material debt maturities up until 2027. The yield is more attractive against this with the REIT now moving to a buy.