Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Microsoft Has Big Shoes To Fill - Valuations Lofty For Now

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.43K Followers

Summary

  • MSFT's quarterly performance continues to exceed expectations, with expanded margins and backlog, thanks to the raised prices and cost optimization efforts.
  • Despite the peak recessionary fears, it appears that tech/capex spending is starting to return, with the Commercial segments exceeding expectations by QoQ/ YoY.
  • Thanks to the generative AI boom, MSFT's Cloud segment recorded expanding top-line, margins, and backlog as well, potentially eroding AMZN's market share.
  • However, its performance in Search/ Advertising proved to be disappointing, with the management alleging a lower ad spending environment, against GOOG & META's optimistic outlook through H2'23.
  • Therefore, while MSFT has performed brilliantly, we believe that its current execution has not kept pace with its elevated valuations/stock prices, suggesting more volatilities ahead.

Sisyphus metaphore. Young businessman is maximizing earnings and pushing heavy boulder made of dollar symbol up on hill.

vchal/iStock via Getty Images

The MSFT Investment Thesis Remains Somewhat Lofty Now

We previously covered Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in May 2023, discussing its successful transition toward the next generational platform, Artificial Intelligence, thanks to the early investments in OpenAI. This cadence had

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
7.43K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFT, AMZN, NVDA, GOOG, INTC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

c
combatcorpsmanVN
Today, 3:09 PM
Comments (6.92K)
E route to $400 Plus!!
J
JazzPaw
Today, 3:08 PM
Premium
Comments (3.1K)
The AI boom and hype has driven Big Tech stocks up rapidly. I expect that to continue because it’s a growth story that requires scant evidence to sustain it. Investor time horizons can be extended for quite a while on this kind of hype.
d
deadhead213
Today, 3:05 PM
Premium
Comments (5.24K)
Very well informative article! I think the merger with $ATVI is most definitely a game changer for MSFT
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.