Luckin Coffee: Q2 2023 New Store Opening Updates

Jul. 28, 2023
KGR Ventures
Summary

  • Luckin Coffee opened approximately 1,241 new stores in China during 2Q 2023 and 8 new stores in Singapore by the end of July 2023.
  • As expected, the Company surpassed the 10,000th store milestone on June 5th, 2023 and reached a total store count of 10,592 by the end of 2Q 2023.
  • Luckin Coffee opened on average 14 new stores per day during 2Q 2023, reaching another historical high.
  • Our investment thesis remains unchanged that a relisting onto the main exchange is imminent and will eventually unlock a significant upside of the stock.

LKNCY Stock Up 14% YTD 2023

Despite the solid and improving fundamentals, Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCPK:LKNCY) stock price was still unfairly punished year to date by the increasing market concerns of weaker than expected post-COVID recovery

Sharing ideas on warrants, capital structure arbitrage and event driven opportunities. Not financial advice. Quick comments and updates are posted from time to time on Twitter www.twitter.com/BuffetWarrant.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LKNCY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

