Eutelsat Communications S.A. (EUTLF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Eutelsat Communications S.A. Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eva Berneke - Chief Executive Officer

Christophe Caudrelier - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aleksander Peterc - Societe Generale

Roshan Ranjit - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Eutelsat Communications Full Year 22022-2023 Results Presentation Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Eva Berneke. Please go ahead, madam.

Eva Berneke

Thank you. Welcome. Good morning. And thank you for joining us today for Eutelsat’s full year 2022-2023 results presentation. I am Eva Berneke, CEO and I joined today’s call by our CFO Christophe Caudrelier.

Let’s start by taking a look at the highlights of the year. This year's operating verticals revenues were at the end of our expected range. This performance was mainly based on sustained momentum in mobility connectivity. We posted a double-digit growth over the full year.

We did delivered a very solid financial performance, including an industry-leading adjusted EBITDA margin of 73%. Adjusted discretionary free cash flow of $518 million comfortably within our expected range of an annual average over two years of $420 million at the exchange rate, Euro/dollar of 1. €382 million proceeds related to phase two of the C-Band and that dollars transitioned to recognize in very late June ‘23 after complete certification.

On the operational front, this financial year was also marked by a successful entry into service of three satellites. We launched four, but three of those four have already gone into service. The two HOTBIRD 13F and 13G is ensuring service continuity our flagship 13 east video position. But the HOTBIRD 13G is also hosting an incremental EGNOS payload, which is also part of the strong performance on cash this year.

