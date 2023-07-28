Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Open Lending: Downside Risks Accelerate As Auto Loans Market Stalls

Jul. 28, 2023 8:25 AM ETOpen Lending Corporation (LPRO)
REC Capital profile picture
REC Capital
40 Followers

Summary

  • The deteriorating macro data in the US auto market, including vehicle sales and consumer loans, is yet to be reflected in the stock price.
  • The company's financial results have been under pressure, with declining revenues and a compression of net income margin.
  • Management insiders have been selling stock in recent months, and the options market is implying a bearish outlook.

Used cars

deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) is a tech stock in the auto loans space, a sector which is starting to see rapidly deteriorating macro data in both vehicle sales and consumer loans. Whilst the stock

This article was written by

REC Capital profile picture
REC Capital
40 Followers
12 years experience in Financial Services in London, and currently working at a Private Equity firm. CFA charterholder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.