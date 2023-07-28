Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rexel S.A. (RXLSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 7:33 AM ETRexel S.A. (RXLSF), RXEEY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.9K Followers

Rexel S.A. (OTCPK:RXLSF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 28, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Guillaume Texier - Chief Executive Officer

Laurent Delabarre - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Martin Wilkie - Citi

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

Aurelio Calderon - Morgan Stanley

Akash Gupta - JPMorgan

Alexander Virgo - Bank of America

Phil Buller - Berenberg

William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux

Alasdair Leslie - Société Générale

Eric Lemarié - CIC

Miguel Borrega - BNP Paribas Exane

Operator

Good morning. This is the conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Rexel's Half Year 2023 Results conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Guillaume Texier, Group CEO. Please go ahead sir.

Guillaume Texier

Hey, good morning to all of you and thank you very much for joining us today for this presentation of Rexel's First Half 2023 Results. I'm joined on this call by our CFO, Laurent Delabarre. We are aware that this is a very busy morning for you, so we have tried to be succinct in our presentation, while of course being thorough so that you get a clear picture of what the -- of the progresses that Rexel continued to make.

So before going into the presentation, I'd like to say that I am particularly proud to present our performance for the first half of 2023. First of all because it is strong, but also because it provides clear answers to questions I'm often asked about Rexel's fundamentals.

Frequently asked question for example is, can Rexel deliver growth throughout the cycle? And you'll see that we continue to be solidly in positive volumes territory even

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.