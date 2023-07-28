Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pool Corporation: It's Time To Get Out

Jul. 28, 2023 8:49 AM ETPool Corporation (POOL)
Mark Denys profile picture
Mark Denys
1 Follower

Summary

  • Pool Corporation's management outlook for 2023 was adjusted downward twice already. Presently we are looking at -10% revenues and -30% EPS for the full year.
  • The company's business model could be at risk and management incentives may not be up to the task.
  • Despite these concerns, some analysts still view Pool Corporation as Buy. I however argue it is better to get out of the stock.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Mark Denys as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

vrouw is zwemmen in een koud dompelbad

geargodz/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

Mark Denys profile picture
Mark Denys
1 Follower
Occasional fundamental analyst with over 20 years experience in value investing. Professionally active in a technology-related senior management roles in metals & mining.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.