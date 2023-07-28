Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis & Background

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund that offers broad-muni exposure but specific to the state of California. As a result, this is a great option for California residents, but those living outside the "Golden State" will likely only save on federal taxes - not state taxes.

It has been a year since I last covered MUC, so I felt the time was right to take another look at it. As my followers remember, I was neutral on this sector for most of 2022 but returned to a positive stance as the second half of the year got underway. I thought the sell-off represented some value - in MUC and other funds as well - and believed buying into the weakness would be profitable. Simply, I was too early and wrong, as MUC continued to fall:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

This was disappointing, to say the least, and is central to the title of this review. I saw value in MUC - partly because munis looked beaten down and also because the fund sported a hefty discount to NAV. As I alluded to, this discount was not enough to bring in buyers and has actually widened considerably. While conventional thinking would suggest MUC is a good buy here, I continue to encourage caution when it comes to leverage and risk-on plays at the moment. This suggests a "hold" rating is the most appropriate going forward.

Discount Not A Catalyst, Has Only Widened

The first point I will touch on is valuation. This is generally an area I emphasize when I review any CEF, including those that focus on munis. With respect to MUC, this was an attribute I viewed favorably a year ago. In July 2022, this fund had a discount to NAV in excess of 8%. This suggested (incorrectly) that the downside may be limited, and it was a decent time to start positions. As the total return since then (shown in the prior paragraph) was negative, that didn't work out as planned.

Part of the reason for this is the discount was not enough to convince buyers the pain was over for munis or for leverage overall. Discounts alone are not "buy" signals in isolation. This is because there is no guarantee a discount will narrow and/or no rule a fund needs to trade near par. Funds can trade at discounts for years. Others can sustain premiums. Beyond that, they can fluctuate, go in circles, trade near par, etc. There is no magic formula or crystal ball when it comes to where a CEF should trade at, and that is what makes it challenging sometimes.

This ties back to MUC because the fund's discount has widened considerably. While this does suggest some inherent value currently, we have to consider the reality that this discount could persist or continue to widen. So while a 14% discount looks great on the surface and compares favorably to where it stood a year ago, it is only one factor to keep in mind:

MUC's Metrics (BlackRock)

To be fair, I view this attribute positively, and I think a double-digit discount is generally a level where downside risk is minimized. But I would have said that near the 8-10% level as well with respect to MUC, and we see how that turned out. This tells me to dig much deeper into this fund, as I will in this review, and use this as just one piece of a much larger puzzle.

Why Consider Cali Munis?

I will turn now to the state of California and why a resident may want to consider munis from that state. This is geared towards higher-income residents of California that are looking to minimize their taxable income. While those are the ones who will benefit the most, others in high-tax states could still enjoy some positive aspects from California's bonds in a couple of ways. One, they would provide diversification and federal tax savings. Two, it provides exposure to one of America's largest state economies, and often one that sees very strong growth.

This may seem counter-intuitive because we hear a lot of negative headlines about California in the news with respect to budgets, savings, politics, etc. But the noise comes and goes. If we tune that out and look at the facts, we see that the Golden State has generally seen higher economic output than the country as a whole over the long term:

GDP Growth (Bureau of Economic Analysis)

What I draw from this is to not be alarmist when it comes to California's immediate budgetary troubles or current headlines. The state has a long history of strong economic output and a wealthy tax base. Is it managed properly? Well, that is debatable and I see have my opinion on it. But the fact is that the state is a big player in the muni market and has been a safe haven for decades as a result. This is supportive for positions in MUC now, and in the years to come.

Income Story Illustrates The Leverage Hurdle

I have touched on MUC's valuation and the backdrop for the state of California as positives for the fund. Yet, I downgraded the rating to "hold". Readers are surely wondering why.

To answer this, I revert back to one of the challenges the fund has been having given the fact it is highly leveraged. As I have discussed in many reviews, the inversion of the yield curve has punished these CEFs that borrow at short-term rates and reinvest further down the maturity ladder. With short-term rates spiking, borrowing costs are rising. With long-term rates muzzled, the opportunity for yield pick-up has been limited. This has hurt MUC in a big way because it is over 34% leveraged:

Fast Facts (MUC) (BlackRock)

Why was this important? We need to look no further than MUC's income stream. Since my review a year ago, this has not seen one but four cuts to the distribution. This is pretty ugly, to say the least:

MUC's Distribution History (BlackRock)

I'd like to say the worst is over in this respect. After the Fed's hike this past week and with inflation cooling, the pressure on the yield curve could subside. That would give leveraged funds some breathing room. But we don't know that for sure. The labor market remains strong and inflation is still higher than the Fed's 2% target. That target seems outdated in my opinion, but I am not a policymaker:

Labor Force Participation (Prime Age) (S&P Global)

My conclusion is to be careful with leveraged funds. That doesn't mean sell them/don't buy them - it means be careful. Stay balanced, know your own risk tolerance, and realize that income cuts are a result of an environment that is not favorable to a borrowed money strategy that many of these CEFs employ.

While MUC has sustained its current distribution since March, that is not really a long time. Those four cuts are certainly a reason why investors have shunned this fund and widened the discount. Those who have felt the sting of a loss of capital and principal may not be ready to bid this option up again any time soon. That backdrop supports my modest view for forward returns.

Keep An Eye On Defaults

My final thought considers the underlying bonds in MUC's portfolio. Generally, these are safe investments and the vast majority of these securities are investment-grade. California has a strong history of paying its muni obligations, and that is not something I expect to change in the short term. This means, in terms of credit risk, this is a reasonable place to be.

But nothing in life is a sure thing - not even muni bonds. According to a recent report from Nuveen, there has been an uptick in first-time muni defaults that have collectively totaled $993 million in par value in 2023. This is a small figure when it comes to the total market (the muni market is over $4 trillion), but it still represents an increase of 44% year-over-year.

Again, this is not to suggest this isn't generally a safe sector because it is. But defaults do happen, and when they do, they have tended to be from the most at-risk states. Aside from that, in recent years, defaults and delinquencies have been concentrated in health-related sectors. This is a direct impact from the Covid pandemic, most likely:

Muni Sector Defaults (Nuveen)

With this understanding, it would make sense to buy funds that don't have a lot of exposure to assisted living or not-for-profit facilities. MUC does fit the bill in this regard - mostly - but it still has 10% exposure to the broader sector:

MUC's Sector Breakdown (BlackRock)

For now, this is just something to keep an eye on. MUC holds quality assets, but it does have some non-rated bonds and a small amount of exposure to one of the harder-hit areas. When evaluating for quality, keep this in mind when comparing it to other CEFs - whether they are Cali-focused or not.

Bottom Line

MUC has had a poor run over the past year and the troubles have not completely subsided. While a favorable outlook for munis and a very large discount to NAV are buying points, the poor income history suggests investors should proceed with caution. I think the Fed is going to keep rates higher than the market anticipates, which means leveraged CEFs will continue struggling in the near term. Therefore, I believe "hold" best explains how I feel about this fund, and I suggest readers approach new positions carefully at this time.