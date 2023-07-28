Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lloyds Banking Group: Pick Up This Dividend Opportunity At A Discount

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
58 Followers

Summary

  • Lloyds Banking Group's share price seems slightly undervalued, with a P/E of 6 and a dividend yield nearing 7%.
  • The company has shown resilience in the UK banking sector and has a strong liquidity base.
  • The high-interest rate environment in the UK could lead to steady earnings growth and increased dividends for Lloyds.

Closeup group of Asian business people meeting discuss project plan and financial results in office.

Phiromya Intawongpan

Introduction

The share price for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) is up slightly in 2023 so far, just over 4%. But when we look at the broader financials sector, many companies haven't recovered yet from the volatility and fear that

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
58 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

catsaunders financial profile picture
catsaunders financial
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (818)
EUFN
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.