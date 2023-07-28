Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CIK: Just Vote 'Yes'

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.69K Followers

Summary

  • Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund is a fixed income closed end fund that has been affected by Credit Suisse's merger with UBS.
  • The merger has voided the Investment Advisory Agreement, leading to a proxy vote on a new agreement, which could see UBS Investment Advisers take over.
  • CIK's performance has been driven by its portfolio management team, which we think shareholders would want to remain in place following the merger.

Analytics, hands or business man with tablet for investment strategy, finance growth or financial review. Digital, search or manager in office for schedule, future data analysis or economy research

shapecharge

Thesis

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund (NYSE:CIK) is a fixed income closed end fund. The vehicle focuses on high yield and has been actively covered by us, with a nice piece here penned during the

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.69K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CIK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.