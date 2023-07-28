PaulFleet/iStock via Getty Images

As outlined in the fund prospectus, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) exchange-traded fund (ETF) is designed to produce returns of twice (2x) the daily performance of the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex.

In turn, the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex tracks the price performance of US-traded natural gas futures contracts, rolled from one expiration month to the next according to a pre-set schedule.

Here's a table based on the Bloomberg Commodity Index Methodology Report that outlines how futures covered by the Bloomberg Subindex roll over time:

Bloomberg Natural gas Subindex Roll Schedule (Bloomberg Index Methodology Report)

The top row of this table refers to the calendar month, while the bottom row indicates the contract held by the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex on the first of each calendar month. The columns I've highlighted in yellow indicate the roll months for the index.

For example, right now, the Bloomberg Gas Subindex tracks the September 2023 NYMEX Natural Gas futures, which sell for a price of around $2.60/MMBtu. This will also be true on August 1, 2023; as you can see, the August calendar month in my table is highlighted in yellow, designating it as a roll month.

That means starting on the fifth business day of next month (August 7) the index will begin to roll out of the September natural gas contract and into the November 2023 futures at a rate of 20% of the index weight per day. Five business days later, the Bloomberg Subindex will have completed the roll to the November futures.

The next roll for the index would begin on the fifth business day of October 2023 when the index will shift from the November 2023 natural gas futures contract into the January 2024 futures. Then, on the fifth business day of December, the index will shift from the January 2024 NYMEX gas futures and into the March 2024 contract.

On June 23, 2023, BOIL announced a 1-for-20 reverse split, its third since March 2018.

Specifically, according to Bloomberg, the ETF split 1-for-5 on March 20, 2018, 1-for-10 on April 21, 2020, and 1-for-20 on June 23.

Of course, when a stock or ETF announces a reverse split, it's usually because the price has fallen to such a depressed level investors are reluctant to buy, or it's at risk of being delisted by the exchange.

Such is the case with BOIL:

Chart of BOIL since its debut (Bloomberg)

This chart shows the price of BOIL since its public offering in October 2011. As you can see, the ETF traded at a fully split-adjusted price of nearly $800,000 per unit back in 2011. Investors who bought the ETF on that date and held it until the recent close at $64.57 would have lost more than 99.99% of their capital.

Regardless, when this ETF does execute a reverse split, it seems to show up on investors' radar screens once again and I get questions asking if it's a valid way to play a potential rally in natural gas prices.

The answer is a resounding no.

Let me explain, starting with this:

The "Cure" for Low Natural Gas Prices

As I explained in my May 23 piece on Seeking Alpha "United States Natural Gas Fund: Much Better Ways to Go Long Natural Gas," I am bullish on US natural gas prices through next year.

In commodity markets it's crucial to understand the marginal or "swing" cost of supply.

The cheapest-to-produce shale play in the US is the Marcellus Shale in Appalachia where many producers generate positive free cash flow even with natural gas prices around $2.50/MMBtu. In my May 4 bullish article on Seeking Alpha covering Southwestern Energy (SWN), "Southwestern Energy: Undervalued Natural Gas Company," I calculated the company's all-in breakeven costs at around $2.60 per thousand cubic feet equivalent (mcfe).

And as I also outlined in that article, SWN produces gas from two plays, the Marcellus and the Haynesville Shale of Louisiana - operating costs are much lower in Appalachia than for the company as a whole. For example, this year, SWN plans capital spending of about $0.90/mcfe in the Marcellus and $1.81/mcfe in the Haynesville. While CAPEX is only part of the cash cost of producing gas, it's illustrative of the relative cost of production from these two fields.

Earlier this week EQT Corporation (EQT), a pure-play producer in the Marcellus of Appalachia, announced its Q2 2023 earnings results. The company's reported operating costs were $1.37/mcfe and its capital expenditures (CAPEX) came in at $1.00 per mcfe, for an all-in cost of production of just $2.37/mcfe.

Note that, by convention, a thousand cubic feet of natural gas (mcf) is equivalent to one million BTUs of gas (MMBtu).

My point is that, unless gas prices remain below $2.50/MMBtu for a prolonged period, most Marcellus producers can continue to produce gas profitably and generate free cash flow. And while front-month gas futures prices have dipped below $2/MMBtu this year at times, the 12-month calendar gas strip - the average price of gas futures for delivery over the next 12 months - remained above that level even at the recent nadir:

12-Month NYMEX natural gas calendar strip (Bloomberg)

Most US natural gas producers, including low-cost Marcellus producers like EQT, hedge a significant portion of their gas production months ahead of time. In fact, according to EQT's latest financial results, the company has some gas production hedged as far out as the fourth quarter of 2024 and significant volumes hedged through Q3 2024.

The 12-month calendar strip offers a good approximation of the average price at which a producer could hedge their output over the next 12 months. That's a much better measure of the realized gas prices producers typically face over time rather than the front-month or spot price of gas.

So, with the daily close for the 12-month calendar strip price never dipping below about $2.85/MMBtu this year, Marcellus output has remained supported despite low gas prices:

Natural gas production in Appalachia (Bloomberg)

This chart shows a Bloomberg estimate of US gas production from Appalachia based on pipeline flows. As you can see, output from this region has remained broadly stable through 2022 and 2023 despite the big ramp-up in gas prices last year and the decline this year.

The spikes lower in production visible on this chart represent weather-related disruptions or temporary maintenance issues on pipelines serving the play.

So, while Marcellus and Appalachia are the most important source of domestic US gas supply, the region isn't a "swing" producer, because wells can produce positive free cash flow even at low gas prices.

The key region to watch in this regard is the Haynesville Shale of Louisiana.

According to the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) monthly Drilling Productivity Report, Appalachia is estimated to account for about 36% of total US gas production, the largest gas field in the US. However, the Haynesville is a significant play, accounting for about 17% of US output.

And the big difference between the Haynesville and the Marcellus is the former generally has a higher cost of production. For example, as I outlined in my April 26 Seeking Alpha article covering Haynesville-focused producer Comstock Resources (CRK), producers in the region generally face cash breakeven costs in the $3.25/MMBtu range.

That means Haynesville production has been far more sensitive to the decline in natural gas prices this year than production from Marcellus/Appalachia:

Haynesville estimated gas production (Bloomberg)

This chart shows Bloomberg estimates for Haynesville natural gas production since early 2021 similar to those I presented for Appalachia above.

As you can see, production from the Haynesville on this basis peaked in early May (The exact peak was May 1) and has since declined significantly. Indeed, the 7-day moving average of Haynesville gas output is now down 9.9% from the peak less than three months ago.

There's an old saw in commodity markets that holds the cure for high prices is high prices. The reason is that when the price of a commodity is elevated it encourages producers to bring more supply onstream to take advantage of attractive business economics. Rising supply eventually helps cap price increases.

The mirror image is also true. Low commodity prices tend to be self-healing over time as they encourage producers to cut output, which ultimately tightens supply.

You can see both sides of this dynamic at work in the US gas market since 2020. Look at my chart of the 12-month natural gas calendar strip above and you'll see it first rose above $4.00/MMBtu in the summer of 2021, a level where most Haynesville producers can generate healthy free cash flow.

Gas prices then continued to rally through the first half of 2022, reaching a peak last summer. The surge in US gas prices starting in the summer of 2021 prompted producers in the Haynesville to ramp up their drilling activity.

According to Baker Hughes' weekly rig counts, the total number of rigs actively drilling for gas in the Haynesville rose from 47 at the end of July 2021 to 54 rigs by the end of January 2022 and 71 rigs by September 2022.

Increased drilling activity resulted in a surge in Haynesville output into early 2022 with production finally peaking in May of this year as you can see in my chart above.

On the flip side, the 12-month calendar gas strip in my chart above peaked last summer with prices over $8/MMBtu, falling to under $4.50 by the end of last year and to lows under $3/MMBtu this spring. In response, Baker Hughes reports the current active rig count in the region has fallen to 44 down from 72 at the end of 2022 and over 60 rigs as recently as early May.

That's why Hayneville gas production is now falling.

Not If but When

The problem is one of timing.

Yes, low US gas prices are "curing" themselves, resulting in a decline in Haynesville drilling activity and production volumes. The longer prices remain below that key $3.25 to $3.50/MMBtu cash flow breakeven price for the Haynesville, the more producers in this region will retrench and cut CAPEX to preserve cash flow, resulting in further declines in output.

However, as I just showed you, the effect is not immediate. It takes time for producers to reduce their rig counts because rigs are normally leased from drilling contractors under multi-month terms, so it's not always economic for a producer to "drop" a rig immediately in response to falling gas prices.

That's why there's the lag between changes in gas prices, the Haynesville rig count and production trends in the play.

It's also apparent if you simply overlay a chart of the US gas-directed rig count and that 12-Month calendar strip:

US gas-directed rig count and gas prices (Bloomberg, Baker Hughes)

As you can see, US gas prices began to ramp higher in the summer of 2021, but the gas-directed rig count didn't start to rise until very late that year and into early 2022.

And while gas prices tumbled through the fourth quarter of 2022 and Q1 2023, the rig count didn't start to respond until Q2 of this year.

Beyond that, it takes some time for reduced drilling activity centered in slightly more expensive-to-produce plays like the Haynesville to result in a commensurate decline in total US gas production:

Projected US gas production (Energy Information Administration (EIA) Short-term Energy Outlook)

This chart is based on a report published by the Energy Information Administration called the Short-Term Energy Outlook, which includes historical US natural gas production data as well as projections through the end of 2024.

As you can see, US gas production rose rapidly in 2022 as drilling activity ramped higher and production has leveled off this year as drilling activity in "swing" supply plays like the Haynesville has collapsed. However, EIA isn't looking for overall US gas production to start falling appreciably until October of this year due to the lagged effect of reduced drilling activity.

The ultimate decline in production is expected to last through most of Q2 2024 and falling supply sets up a tailwind for natural gas prices into the second half of next year.

However, that's too late to benefit BOIL.

As I outlined in the beginning of this article, the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex that underlies the BOIL fund currently tracks September 2023 natural gas futures. That means the only fundamental factors that can move the Bloomberg Gas Subindex, or the price of BOIL, are expected changes in market conditions between now and the end of August.

Per the EIA estimates presented above, US natural gas production is likely to begin falling later this year. However, any drop in production this summer from falling drilling activity is likely to be modest - tighter supply is more of an early 2024 story given the well-established lags between gas prices, drilling activity and production I just presented.

In early August, the index will roll exposure to the November 2023 gas futures contract. However, even then, it's unclear falling production will have enough of an impact by November to send the price of gas, and BOIL, significantly higher.

And that brings me to this point:

US gas futures prices (Bloomberg)

This chart shows the prices for three different US natural gas futures contracts since the end of February - September 2023 futures in blue, November 2023 in orange and January 2024 in grey.

If you buy BOIL right now, you're actually tracking exposure to the September 2023 contract (the blue line), which sells for around $2.60/MMBtu.

I believe this leads to a great deal of confusion. It's tempting to suppose that if you buy BOIL today, you're gaining exposure to natural gas prices at $2.60/MMBtu, because that's the current price of the September futures. For the supply reasons I just outlined, a price of $2.60/MMBtu isn't sustainable longer term as it would result in a steady decline in US output, tightening supplies.

So, at first glance it might seem reasonable to buy gas at $2.60/MMBtu by purchasing BOIL and then holding until gas recovers above $3.50/MMBtu, a level that would stabilize US supply by improving the economics of swing plays like the Haynesville.

However, you are not buying natural gas at $2.60/MMBtu when you buy BOIL today.

You're buying leveraged exposure to gas at $2.60 for the next (roughly) two weeks until the ETF rolls exposure to the November 2023 contract. And that November 2023 NYMEX gas futures contract already trades at $3.23/MMBtu today!

Starting on the fifth business day of October, the ETF rolls to the January 2024 futures (the grey line above), which sell for $3.88/MMBtu right now.

My point is that a recovery in US gas prices to almost $4/MMBtu by early next year is already baked into trading in the futures market. Buying BOIL today and holding until January next year won't necessarily produce any upside for holders unless natural gas prices are appreciably above that $3.88/MMBtu price by that time.

On top of that, there can be a significant cost associated with rolling from one futures contract to the next over time when the market is in a state known as contango. Contango simply means the price of gas for delivery in future months is higher than the price of gas today. Clearly as I just outlined, that's the case with the September 2023, November 2023 and January 2024 contracts BOIL will own over the next few months.

In August, the roll will involve selling the September contract trading at $2.60/MMBtu and buying the November contract at $3.23/MMBtu. Some of the step up from $2.60/MMBtu to $3.23/MMBtu reflects the added cost of storing gas for delivery in November compared to September (two extra months of storage). And some of this step-up also represents expectations for the supply/demand balance to tighten at least gradually as supply falls in coming months.

As time passes, however, if there's no change in prevailing fundamentals, there's a tendency for the price of futures to gradually fall more in line with the current spot or front-month futures price. Again, that's partly due to the erosion of the storage cost factored into contracts priced for delivery further in the future.

In other words, if the amount of US gas in storage remains elevated (a factor I'll address in just a moment) between now and early October when BOIL is slated to roll to January, there will be a tendency for those November 2023 futures to decline in price to a level more in line with the current September contract at $2.60/MMBtu. Given the dramatic step up in gas futures prices from September 2023 to November and from November to January 2024, this represents a meaningful roll cost for BOIL.

And that brings me to this:

Hot Summer Weather Won't Help Fast Enough

One of the more common arguments for a near-term rally in gas prices is that hot summer weather across much of the US is likely to tighten the supply demand balance by driving added demand for electricity and air conditioning.

Yes, the weather this summer has been unusually hot and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expects hot weather to persist into October:

NOAA US temperature outlook for August-October (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA))

In particular, note how population centers from the Northeast, across the South and the entire West Coast, all face elevated probability of above-average temperatures over the next three months.

Natural gas power burn - the amount of gas burned in US power plants to produce electricity - has been elevated all year:

Natural gas power burn (Bloomberg)

This chart shows an estimate of the volume of gas burned in US power plants across the Lower 48 States since the end of 2016.

As you can see, gas power burn is seasonally elevated in the summer months due to air conditioning demand so, clearly, hot weather can and does have an impact on gas demand. Further, you can see peak gas demand over the past two summers - both hotter than the long-term average -- has been elevated relative to the five prior summers depicted on my chart.

And this year it's not just the summer - even at the seasonal lows for electricity generation earlier this year, US gas power burn was higher than normal.

The most plausible explanation is that some power producers in the US have the flexibility to produce electricity using multiple different fuels. The plunge in natural gas prices made the fuel more economic and attractive as a source of power generation.

Here's the big problem with the hot-weather-is-bullish-gas argument:

US domestic gas consumption by month and end-use (Energy Information Administration)

The Energy Information Administration breaks down US domestic gas demand - this doesn't exclude exports - by month into multiple end-users including residential users, commercial users, vehicle fuel, industrial demand and electric power.

EIA offers definitions for each end-user. For example, residential demand includes gas consumed directly in private dwellings including in radiators and hot water heaters. Commercial includes non-manufacturing businesses like restaurants and retail stores, which also use gas for heating and cooking.

Industrial users would include gas used to produce heat needed in the oil refining process, to provide energy for manufacturing processes, as a feedstock for chemical production or to synthesize nitrogen fertilizer.

Gas used as a vehicle fuel isn't significant, accounting for about 0.1% of US demand and, of course, electric power plants would include the power burn to generate electricity I just outlined.

Take a close look at my chart and you'll see that, despite all the talk of hot summer weather, by far the most important season of every year for US natural gas demand is the winter months, not the summer. In December 2022, for example, total US gas demand from all sources was 33.2% higher than in July 2022, the peak month for US gas consumption in power plants last summer.

That's because winter heating is still the primary driver of US natural gas demand. That includes gas used directly as a source of heat in the residential and commercial sectors as well as gas used to generate electricity for electric heat.

There is a secondary mini spike in gas demand in the summer months, driven mainly by demand for electricity generation, but it pales in comparison to the winter season surge in consumption as you can clearly see on my chart.

Thus, winter demand is far more important than summer heat in determining gas demand and prices. As you can see in my chart above, the mild winter weather in 2022/23 led to relatively weak gas consumption compared to the colder winter of 2021/22; this is a major reason gas prices declined early this year.

The biggest problem is that right now US gas storage is bloated relative to seasonal norms:

US gas storage relative to the 5-year average (Bloomberg, Energy Information Administration)

To create this chart, I compared total natural gas in US storage this year to the five-year seasonal average for each week - positive numbers indicate a glut of gas in storage and negative numbers a deficit.

As you can see, US gas storage was slightly below average to start 2023.

Starting in January, however, warm winter weather drove below-average heating demand. On top of that, US production momentum in early 2023 was strong since most producers ramped up activity in 2022 to take advantage of higher gas prices as I covered earlier. The result of strong supply and weak demand was a surge in storage to around 380 bcf above normal by early March.

Hot summer weather and consequent strength in electricity demand has helped forestall additional storage builds this summer. However, the storage situation has not improved much despite the high temperatures - US gas in storage remains 373 bcf above the 5-year seasonal average as of late July, in-line with the magnitude of the glut we saw back in early March.

To make matters worse, gas demand normally declines seasonally between July and October. Indeed, based on the data from EIA presented earlier, domestic gas demand since 2010 has averaged 29.7% less in October than in July, driven largely by a decline in demand from electricity generators. October is what's known as "shoulder season," after the peak of cooling season and before winter heating demand really ramps up.

Simply put, no matter how hot it is for the balance of this summer, the normal seasonal decline in demand as we approach autumn means it's unlikely to be enough to significantly reduce the glut of gas in storage. We're simply running out of time this summer for a drop in gas production due to lower drilling activity coupled with hot summer weather to move the proverbial needle on supply and demand conditions.

Historically, based on weekly storage reports released by EIA, US gas storage peaks in the first two weeks of November, a period that also marks the start of winter heating season. Given how important the November-February period is to US gas demand, the gas market's attention is likely to turn away from summer heat in favor of the outlook for winter cold.

And remember, only a few days remain until BOIL shifts to the November 2023 gas futures contract, already trading at $3.23/MMBtu.

I'm not projecting a collapse in gas prices to the lows we saw last spring, a level that's unsustainable for more than a few months given the deleterious impact on supply. However, its unclear whether November 2023 gas futures have much upside from the current price of $3.23/MMBtu unless there's a credible forecast for cold start to winter heating season.

Finally, while the issues I've just outlined represent headwinds of varying intensity for several ETFs tracking US natural gas prices, the construction of the BOIL fund as a leveraged ETF represents a particularly dangerous flaw for all but the shortest-term holders of the fund.

Compounding Risk

As I explained earlier, The prospectus for BOIL calls for the fund to produce twice the daily performance of the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex - the word "daily" might seem innocuous, but it's critically important.

To illustrate, consider two hypothetical assets "Asset A" and "Asset B" and two leveraged ETFs that track twice the daily return of these assets over a 20-trading day holding period:

Author's Own Hypothetical Example

As you can see, both assets start at a price of $100 (Day 0) and reach a peak of $134.69 on Day 20, for a return of 34.69%. The difference is volatility - "Asset A" simply returns 1.5% every trading day for 20 days straight while "Asset B" trades sideways for a time between the mid-$80s and the $105 range before making a strong final run at $134.69.

Now, look at the leveraged assets tracking twice the daily performance of both assets "A" and "B" over the same 20 days. For "Asset A," the leveraged ETF simply returns 3% each trading day -- twice the 1.5% daily return of "Asset A" -- reaching a closing price of $180.61 on day 20, a total return of about 80.6% over 20 trading days.

Meanwhile the leveraged ETF covering "Asset B" generates twice the daily return in Asset B, but only reaches a close of $159.03 on day 20, up just over 59%.

This is compounding risk in a nutshell: While a leveraged asset may track twice the daily return of the underlying index, that does not mean it will track twice the performance of the underlying over holding periods longer than one day. In this case, the 20-day return for both assets was 34.69% and twice that return would be about 69.4%, but leveraged "Asset A" returned far more than that while leveraged "Asset B" fared significantly worse.

There are two factors to consider before buying a leveraged ETF that tracks daily returns:

The intended holding period. The volatility of the underlying asset.

As to the first point, the heart of compounding risk is an asset that tracks twice the daily return of an index will not necessarily produce twice the daily return of that index over holding periods longer than one trading day even if the leveraged asset tracks the underlying daily return perfectly.

The longer you hold a leveraged asset, the greater the opportunity for this compounding error to magnify - it's the "magic of return compounding" in reverse.

Second, it doesn't just matter how much the underlying rallies over time, but also how it gets there. In this case, both Asset A and B produced an identical return over 20 trading days, but Asset B was more volatile than Asset A. The more volatile the underlying asset, the larger the potential deviation between the leveraged ETF and returns from the underlying asset over time.

What makes BOIL particularly dangerous for investors right now is that both of these points are working against you.

Simply put, if you're a short-term trader who sees upside for September natural gas futures between now and early August when the ETF will roll to the November futures, then BOIL might be a reasonable trade on that move. Alternatively, if you see upside from the current price of $3.23/MMBtu for November 2023 gas futures, then buying BOIL in mid-August and holding into early October might be a reasonable trade.

However, for the reasons I've outlined, the powerful bullish story for natural gas has more to do with intermediate to long-term forces such as declining supply, the lagged impact of reduced drilling and CAPEX cuts we're seeing right now.

Also, according to EIA, US liquefied natural gas (LNG) export capacity is expected to grow from 14 bcf/day this year to 20 bcf/day by 2025, a significant increase in demand for US gas that could also help bolster prices. Again, however, that added demand pull won't be a factor until, Q2 or Q3 of next year based on the current construction timetables for these facilities.

So, gas isn't likely to see much upside from these factors until some time in Q1 2024 at the earliest, implying a potential holding period for BOIL of at least 5-6 months. That's a long time for the compounding risk to erode your potential returns in BOIL.

Second, look at this:

Trailing 1-Year price volatility for oil, natural gas and the S&P 500 (Bloomberg)

This chart shows the trailing 1-year volatility for three different indices - the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex which underlies BOIL, the Bloomberg WTI Oil Subindex and the S&P 500 (cash price, not futures).

As you can see, with the exception of a brief period amid the early 2020 oil price collapse, natural gas is far and away the most volatile of these three widely traded indices. Over the past year, natural gas volatility of 75.7% compares to less than 45% for oil and it's more than triple the S&P 500's 21.6% volatility.

Natural gas is, in fact, one of the most notoriously volatile commodities you'll encounter with near-term trends driven by day-to-day vagaries in weather conditions.

And let's move beyond theory and consider the historical record of the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex and BOIL:

Bloomberg Gas Subindex rolling 105 day returns (Bloomberg)

There are about 105 trading days in five calendar months. This roughly corresponds to a reasonable minimum holding period for an investor wishing to trade a tightening in the fundamentals of the natural gas market through the end of 2023.

So, let's examine rolling 105 trading day holding periods in the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex - the index upon which BOIL is based -- since 2013. The first period covered on this chart is the price change in the index from January 2, 2013 through June 3, 2013 (105 trading days) and the last is late February 2023 through to July 27, 2023.

There are a total of 2,557 rolling, overlapping 105-trading day holding periods since June 2013.

The past decade has been a tough one for natural gas prices - in late July 2013 front-month gas futures sold for around $3.35/MMBtu compared to around $2.60/MMBtu today. So, it should come as little surprise the average price change for the Bloomberg gas Subindex over these rolling 105-day periods is negative 5.6%.

And, while this natural gas index has produced some dramatic gains over 105 trading days at times - such as amid the big rally in gas last year - the index has only produced a positive return in less than one-third (32.3% to be exact) of these 2,557 rolling, overlapping 105-day returns.

Here's the same chart, over the same period, but for the BOIL ETF:

Rolling 105 trading day returns in BOIL (Bloomberg)

Over this period, rolling 105 trading day holding period returns for BOIL have been positive just 27.4% of the time and the average return is negative 11.5%.

And, if we widen the projected holding period from 105 trading days to 170 - taking us through March of 2024 from the current perspective - the historic average holding period return from BOIL falls to just shy of negative 19% with only 25.3% of historic holding periods producing a positive return.

The bottom line: Unless you have high confidence a dramatic rally in natural gas prices is likely near-term -- similar to what this market experienced in 2022 -- buying BOIL with the intention of holding longer than about five months is typically a wealth-destroying move.

Conclusions

While I am bullish on the longer-term outlook for natural gas, the fundamentals for gas prices through the rest of this year are mixed at best with storage still elevated and the market running out of hot summer weather days to drive demand and prices higher.

Indeed, much of the expected recovery in gas prices near-term is already priced into November 2023 and January 2024 futures selling at $3.23/MMBtu and $3.88/MMBtu respectively.

If you are constructive on the price of natural gas, buying a high quality producer like Southwestern Energy (SWN), a stock I profiled on Seeking Alpha here represents a cleaner way to benefit from a rally in natural gas with a higher probability of success.

That's because SWN already has hedges in place protecting cash flows from near-term weakness in gas prices and it's already taking advantage of higher futures prices for early 2024, by locking in a portion of its near-term production for next year via hedges.

Whether it takes five months or 12 for natural gas prices to recover, SWN should be well-placed to benefit without the complications of rolling futures contracts or compounding risks.