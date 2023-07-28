Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AT&T Is A Deep Value Stock

Jul. 28, 2023 9:46 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)6 Comments
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • AT&T shares have dropped due to concerns about lead cables. However, Q2 results showed no signs of cash flow or broadband momentum deterioration.
  • The telecom company added 251,000 new subscribers in Q2, marking the 14th straight quarter of exceeding 200,000 net adds. Fiber ARPUs kept growing as well.
  • Rebound in free cash flow in Q2 results in a YTD free cash flow payout ratio of 77%. The dividend should be safe, in my opinion.
  • AT&T confirmed its FCF guidance of $16B and with shares trading at just 6.6X FCF, I believe AT&T is a value stock.

AT&T Store in New York City

Anne Czichos

Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) recently collapsed to new three-decade lows on reports that the telecom faces costs related to the use of toxic lead cables. Concerns over clean-up costs have resulted in investors speculating again

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T, VZ, LUMN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

S
San Marzano
Today, 10:20 AM
Comments (2.27K)
They had a lady on the Board years ago whose background was decorative fragrances. There's a field for a supposed tech company.

They stacked the Board with non questioning stiffs so their crazy acquisitions over 22 years at ridiculously high prices and/or bad terms would not be questioned nor would questions emerge "how are to develop a service platform to diversify from cap/labor intensive low margin networks"?

Notice how Comcast came from nothing and built a higher margin service/content platform and now has a market cap 75% larger than T's.

One company well managed and another managed by false egos that destroyed $240B over 22 years and will be n the same shape 5 years from now as today!
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Today, 10:21 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.85K)
@San Marzano I agree with some of the points you made. However, AT&T's telecom assets still produce a considerable amount of FCF. This has value and protects the dividend.
e
earlvv
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (715)
I think $T has hit bottom. The only way they could screw up this company more is if they named Hunter Chairman of the Board
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Today, 10:19 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.85K)
@earlvv I also believe we have seen the bottom, I am looking to buy more if shares drop again
64transformation profile picture
64transformation
Today, 9:59 AM
Comments (1.93K)
it has been collapsing for a decade..how can you claim to know anything about the stock...sheer stupidity
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
Today, 10:20 AM
AnalystPremium
Comments (7.85K)
@64transformation I have not owned AT&T for a decade. In fact, I sold in April (as explained) and bought back after the crash :)
