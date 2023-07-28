Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Enphase Energy Stock Plummets On Earnings Again - What Next?

Jul. 28, 2023 9:20 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)7 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enphase Energy, Inc. falls >15% on pre-market session, and it reminds me of what we witnessed during the previous earnings report in late April of this year.
  • I'm reviewing the actual quarterly report for Q3 in this article. Was it that bad?
  • I'm laying out the most likely scenarios of what Enphase stock may do next, calculating its "fair value" based on pre-dip sales estimates and valuation metrics. Read on.
Enphase headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Introduction

I am writing this article spontaneously due to the current drop in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock during the pre-market trading session. The current situation reminds me of what we witnessed during the

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
5.85K Followers
The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

n
notre
Today, 10:15 AM
Comments (1.52K)
Since their forward earnings were dropped drastically they should be able to beat easily next quarter. This would mean a big move up.
Better to add here imo. Most Analyst still have PT in the $200 range.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 9:42 AM
Comments (7.03K)
I bought a first swathe of ENPH at the open because on a long-run basis I consider ENPH grossly undervalued. If it does go lower next week, or in coming months, I will buy more. I also bought ALB which I consider very undervalued and also part of the clean energy transition with excellent long-run growth prospects.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:46 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.73K)
@thirdcamper My son is a financial analyst and he likes ENPH but loves ALB.
thirdcamper profile picture
thirdcamper
Today, 9:52 AM
Comments (7.03K)
@ndardick Good to know! (And now I have a gleaning as to why analysts' views count highly with you.)
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:36 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.73K)
Thanks for the timely update, Danil. Yes, this decline is very painful for someone such as myself who sold November $160 puts for $16.30 just prior to yesterday's close. I agree that the key is to assess fair value and compare that to the current market price, because Valuation and Price are always the yin and yang of stock market investing.
Analysts are slashing price targets on ENPH this morning, and although they are all fairly substantially above the opening market price, they are all over the board. Here are some examples:
HSBC $228
Evercore $220
Wells Fargo $171
TD Coven $262
Piper Sandler and Scotiabank both $180
Susquehanna $200
Barclays $155
JPM $199

It will definitely be a wild ride and we are off to the races with ENPH trading around $146-$147 as I type this.
f
fenders
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (2.44K)
Good article. Not exactly what I wanted to hear but fair. I believe ENPH will do well in just a few years. Unfortunately this has little to do with fair value today. I guess I will be glad I don't have a full position at this time.
Investor since ‘73 profile picture
Investor since ‘73
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (5.77K)
Buy now, hold for 2 years. Then, buy that sailboat you’ve always wanted .
