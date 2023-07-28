Sundry Photography

Introduction

I am writing this article spontaneously due to the current drop in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) stock during the pre-market trading session. The current situation reminds me of what we witnessed during the previous earnings report in late April of this year:

Author's compilation, Seeking Alpha

Well, let's evaluate the company's performance this quarter and determine if it truly deserves the dip we are witnessing this time around.

Enphase And Its Earnings [Q2 FY2023]

Actually, the firm's Q2 2023 financial results showcased a strong performance, with quarterly revenue reaching $711.1 million [+34.12% YoY]. The company also demonstrated significant growth in its international revenue, particularly in Europe and Australia, which more than tripled year-on-year.

The non-GAAP gross profit margin rose to 46.2% in Q2 from the previous quarter's 45.7%, thanks to a better IQ8 product mix and improved logistics efficiency. The existence of such operating leverage led to a gross profit jump of 47.6% YoY in Q2, which is not bad, to say the least.

Despite a broader market slowdown in the U.S. due to high-interest rates, Enphase managed to maintain effective cost management with operating expenses at 47.3% of sales - that's 973 basis points better than in Q2 FY2022.

ENPH reported shipping approximately 5.2 million microinverters and 82.3-megawatt hours of batteries and generated an impressive free cash flow of $225.5 million amid cash flow from operating activities rising by >70% YoY [1H results].

Net income more than doubled YoY, with EPS growth of 101.85% - far more than analysts expected:

Seeking Alpha Premium, ENPH, EPS Surprises

According to the management's words during the earnings call, they introduced new products, including the third-generation IQ Battery 5P and the IQ8P microinverter for emerging markets. The company still aims to expand globally going forward by introducing the third-generation IQ Battery 5P and the IQ8P microinverter for emerging markets.

Additionally, Enphase is making strides in the U.S. EV charger market and is set to introduce IQ smart EV chargers with Wi-Fi connectivity to enable green charging and enhance customer visibility.

Enphase is optimistic about future drivers that will accelerate solar plus battery growth, including the 30% ITC tax credit, rising utility rates, grid instability, climate change concerns, and the increasing adoption of electric vehicles.

The company's board has authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program, reflecting their belief in the company's potential for future growth and strong cash flow generation.

Okay, But Why Did It Drop By Over 15% Then?

Based on what I grasped from the earnings call transcript, the company is facing a challenge with excess inventory in the U.S. due to lower-than-expected sell-through rates in the region. The sell-through rate declined by 20% compared to the peak in Q4 of the previous year, leading to an inventory buildup. Enphase Energy plans to address this issue by reducing shipments into the channel in Q3 to correct the inventory levels and expects it to normalize by the end of Q3.

The guidance for Q3 revenue is now in the range of $550 million to $600 million, with a midpoint of $575 million. This represents a decrease from Q2's actual revenue of $711 million. And the one-off adjustment I referred to above was responsible for 85% of the overall Q3 guidance [based on the commentary from the earnings call] decrease that sent the stock ~16% lower pre-market at the time of this writing. However, the price movement seems reasonable when considering how much the new guidance differs from what Wall Street predicted just one day before the earnings release.

Seeking Alpha, author's notes

So, What Next For ENPH Stock?

I'd be lying if I said I knew what was going to happen next with ENPH stock. But I can try to describe a rough picture of the most likely event.

First, I expect ENPH stock to correct for a while until the Street decides on future EPS numbers and updates the spreadsheets for clients - that will take a couple of days. Since today is Friday, I wouldn't be surprised if the resulting uncertainty puts additional pressure on the stock and pushes it even further below the double-digit percentage numbers we currently see on the screen. The same kind of price action was seen in April this year.

Second, I expect some period of share price consolidation after the strong fall. I can't say from which price level this process should start, I'm just talking about the most likely scenario. The consolidation will be because some long-term investors who believe in the company for the long term will buy the drawdown from those who recently bought shares and suffer a large loss, or from those who are disappointed with ENPH in the long term.

Third, ENPH will eventually move toward its fair value, so it is desirable that we already have some idea of what that value is. Since YCharts' data has not yet been updated to reflect actual data from the recent quarterly report, we now have a unique opportunity to look at the company's valuation before the impact of a decline in prospective sales:

Data by YCharts

Prior to the new guidance, the market expected ENPH to report 10.74% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter. But now we know that the market is expecting a year-over-year revenue decline of 9.4% in the next quarter. That means full-year revenue growth could be down 111 basis points if everything else stays the same [i.e., Q4 numbers remain untouched]. But most likely, all forwarding numbers will be revised downward. So let's assume that ENPH's revenue will only increase 20% this year instead of the 23.68% assumed the day before earnings. The company would then have to earn ~$2.43 billion instead of $2.88 in FY2023, and at a forwarding P/S ratio of 6.21x, that gives us a market cap of ~$13.14 billion, which is 21.6% less than the company's current market cap, given its pre-market price action.

But there are too many unknowns and assumptions in my calculation, so I wouldn't say now that ENPH is overvalued by > 20%, even after the drop in the pre-market session.

In the long term, I am optimistic about Enphase Energy, Inc. because I believe the company can continue to grow with its high-quality products that are in high demand. I just want to caution you against buying the dip when the market opens - watch for how the stocks of companies that fall more than 10% on earnings behave. Usually, such a price action continues to develop according to the scenario I described above.

So ENPH stock is painful, but a "Hold."

Thanks for reading!