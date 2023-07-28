Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Impact Of The Fed's Decisions On July 27, 2023

Alan Longbon
Summary

  • The Federal Reserve has raised the headline Federal Funds Rate (FFR) from 5.25% to 5.5%, which will impact investment markets and the macroeconomy.
  • The rate change will increase bank lending costs, the interest burden on private debt, and the interest on newly issued Treasury deposits, while also affecting interest paid on reserve balances and overnight reverse repurchase agreements.
  • The rate increase will result in a transfer of $139 billion from the household and business sector to the finance sector, potentially reducing aggregate demand for real goods and services and investment goods.
The Fed raised the headline Federal Funds Rate [FFR] at its last meeting.

This article runs the new numbers to see how higher rates impact investment markets and the macroeconomy.

This article provides an impact assessment of the FOMC July

Alan Longbon
My investment approach is very simple. I find countries with the highest and strongest macro-fiscal flows and low levels of private debt and invest in them using country ETFs and contract for difference (CFDs)I use functional finance and sectoral flow analysis of the national accounts of the nations I invest in. This is after the work of Professors Wynne Godley, Micheal Hudson, Steve Keen, and William Mitchell. Roger Malcolm Mitchell, Warren Mosler, Robert P Balan, and many others.One can analyze a country in seconds with four numbers as a % of GDP and these are G P X C where[G] Federal spending.[P] Non-Federal Spending.[X] Net Exports[C] CreditOne can then derive a set of accounting identities that are correct by definition.GDP = G + P + XAggregate Demand = G + P + X + C or GDP + Credit.GDP = GDIG and X are regularly reported in official national account statistics and one can work out P as follows:P = G + XAsset prices rise best where the macro-fiscal flows are strongest and where the private sector balance is highest.The 20-year land/credit cycle identified by Fred Harrison and Phillip Anderson is also a key investment framework that I take into account.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Thanks Alan. You highlight the financialization of the economy that has happened over the past 40-years.
