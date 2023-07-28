Charday Penn

Thesis

Forrester Research, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FORR) Q2 earnings revealed a GAAP EPS of $0.28 that beat by $0.07, and revenue of $135.6M that beat by $6.61. However, they ultimately demonstrated a challenging period for the firm, marked by setbacks in various business verticals. In this analysis, I argue that with declining stock performance and a pessimistic outlook, Forrester must confront significant headwinds and strategize to regain momentum and shareholder value. As such, a cautious "hold" rating seems prudent until the company can demonstrate sustainable improvements and overcome its challenges.

Company Overview

Operating on a global scale, Forrester Research, Inc. functions as a research and consultation firm. It is broken down into three constituent segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. Within the Research segment, the company offers subscription services, providing business and technology leaders with forward-thinking insights aimed at fostering growth through a customer-centric focus. This involves delivering projections on future trends, market predictions, data on consumer and business purchasing behavior, optimal practice models, and assessments of technology.

Their Consulting branch offers a range of consultation services and projects designed to assist companies in formulating strategies, making technology choices, and driving marketing efforts.

The third segment, Events, sees the company hosting various business-related conferences on a diverse array of topics.

Forrester Research's Q2 Earnings Highlights

Forrester Research has taken on a rather bumpy texture, according to the firm's Q2 outcomes. A slew of business complications wreaked havoc on their results, causing the majority of their metrics to languish behind those of the preceding year.

During the quarter, the firm brought in revenue amounting to $135.6 million, representing a disappointing 9% shrinkage compared to the same period in 2022. Revenues from research also suffered a minor setback, down by 2% from last year's Q2. Undeterred by these setbacks, Forrester managed to maintain its client and wallet retention rates, parked at 74% and 92% respectively, although a minor downturn was observed in the Forrester Decisions retention rate.

The consulting arm of the firm reported a sizable hit, with revenues dipping 24% year-on-year to $30 million. Their events segment also saw a slight fall, down 8% from Q2 of the previous year to $17.9 million. Nevertheless, client engagement at these gatherings remained fairly strong, witnessing an uptick in participation from high-level executives.

Forrester's Q2 operating expenses saw a 9% reduction, an outcome of a comprehensive restructuring effort, while operating income slipped by 8% to $25.7 million. A slight surge in interest expenses occurred due to climbing interest rates. The company also reported a 6% drop in net income and earnings per share, drawing a comparison with the previous year's Q2 figures.

Peering into the future, Forrester acknowledges the continuing obstacles in its non-core businesses but remains committed to cost-management and enhancing performance. The company aspires to amplify client engagement and retention via pre-packaged consulting solutions tied to Forrester Decisions. Overall, management remains bullish about its market entry strategy and its devotion to premium offerings. The firm also eyes leveraging growth prospects within the Forrester Decisions client pool and client demand propelled by generative AI.

Performance

From this data, my initial impression is that Forrester is underperforming in several key areas. From 2015-2023, their stock has depreciated approximately 20%.

Moreover, the annualized rate of return (ROR), when stripped of dividends, has dipped to a negative -2.64%. Compared to the S&P 500 Index, which has returned 9.66% in the same period, FORR's performance is very disappointing. The compound growth figure reinforces this, standing at a negative -1.59% against the S&P's positive 10.84%.

Valuation

The historical growth rate of adjusted operating earnings for Forrester (see chart below) is at 8.71%, which is a healthy sign. This indicates that the company has a decent history of increasing its operational profitability.

The company's blended Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio is at 13.71x. Now, it is crucial to note that the historical normal P/E ratio is more than double, standing at 29.35x. In simple terms, this discrepancy suggests that FORR may currently be undervalued. With its earnings growth rate, there's a good chance of share price appreciation should the P/E ratio approach its normal levels, an eventuality that value investors may find particularly enticing.

Risks & Headwinds

Forrester's management admitted on the conference call that they find themselves operating in a highly volatile environment marked by persistent business headwinds. These adverse conditions are not only creating challenges for the company, but they're also causing delays in purchasing decisions from their clientele, notably within the technology sector.

One area of particular concern is the declining revenue in Forrester's consulting and events business. These segments, which form a substantial part of the company's non-CV business, have seen a significant year-over-year dip. The ongoing macroeconomic challenges are casting a dark shadow over the outlook for these segments, prompting a note of caution.

Tellingly, Forrester has revised its financial guidance downwards, signaling a pessimistic outlook for the remainder of the year. Reduced expectations in revenue, operating margin, and EPS predominantly stem from the weakness in the company's consulting and event sectors. To me, this indicates a significant need for strategic reassessment. If the current trends persist, Forrester might have to take a hard look at these sectors and consider some tough decisions to enhance profitability and shareholder value.

Finally, on the client retention front, the picture is somewhat mixed. On the positive side, Forrester Decisions has a high client retention rate, which underscores the value clients see in this platform. However, the overall client and wallet retention rates have remained flat. This stagnation is concerning, as it could imply that Forrester's broader offerings are not resonating with clients as effectively as they once did.

Final Takeaway

Based on the provided information, I would rate Forrester Research, Inc. stock as a "hold." Despite facing significant challenges, such as declining revenues and a shrinking client base, the company is making efforts to rectify these issues, indicated by their restructuring efforts and focus on the Forrester Decisions platform. However, with a negative return on investment compared to the S&P 500, as well as stagnant client and wallet retention rates, there remain areas of concern which prevent me from recommending a "buy" rating at this time.