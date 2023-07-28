Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Endava: The AI Company You Wouldn't Expect

Jul. 28, 2023 10:15 AM ETEndava plc (DAVA)
Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.68K Followers

Summary

  • I believe artificial intelligence is experiencing a speculative bubble, similar to the dot-com bubble, leading to inflated prices for AI-related companies.
  • Endava, an IT consulting company focused on digital transformation, presents an interesting investment opportunity in the AI field.
  • Endava's differentiated strategy, strong financial performance, and potential for growth in the digital transformation market make it an attractive investment option.

Powerful AI processor on futuristic PCB. A Look into the Future. Futuristic AI icon processing data. Glowing data transfer flowing from the inside. 3D render

da-kuk

Over the past few months, it is indisputable that artificial intelligence has been the main topic of discussion, both because of its impact in everyday life and because of the hype it has brought to the financial markets. Currently investing in

This article was written by

Eugenio Catone profile picture
Eugenio Catone
1.68K Followers
Graduate in business administration, I am pursuing my studies and meanwhile writing articles that reflect my opinion.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DAVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not a financial advice, just my opinion.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.