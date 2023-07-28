Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aperam S.A. (APEMY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 28, 2023 9:45 AM ETAperam S.A. (APEMY), APMSF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.91K Followers

Aperam S.A. (OTC:APEMY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 28, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Di Maulo - CEO

Sudhakar Sivaji - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Tristan Gresser - BNP Paribas Exane

Bastian Synagowitz - Deutsche Bank

Krishan Agarwal - Citibank

Maxime Kogge - ODDO BHF

Operator

Hello, and welcome to the Aperam Q2 Results Conference Call. My name is Kevin, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note this conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Tim Di Maulo, CEO. Please go ahead.

Tim Di Maulo

Hello. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Aperam second quarter Q&A. I'm here with Sud Sivaji and we will answer to your question. Just I assume that you all listen to our management podcast for the quarter, where we detail our views on the current market environment and on the outlook. Before we start with questions, let me say that the situation in Europe is difficult and warrants a comparison with 2020.

Both volumes and prices are at absolute trough levels. Still we generate cash and our differentiated value chain with recycling and with alloys allow us to post a solid result. We are cost competitive and Europe is EBITDA positive as a result of the Leadership Journey gains. Now I hand back to you -- to the operator and to you for the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today comes from Tristan Gresser of BNP Paribas Exane.

Tristan Gresser

The first one is -- and you just mentioned it, you made reference to the COVID crisis. And as such, given the lower EBITDA guidance into Q3, I wonder if we could see the COVID levels we've seen at a group level as a support or do you think the current

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.